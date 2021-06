Brace yourself for another jump in temperatures for the weekend. However, the peak of our historic heatwave is still a couple of days away. On Saturday, expect sunny skies, light winds and a high of 100°. That will tie our record for the day. Triple digit days are extremely rare in June in Spokane, but that’s just the beginning. Sunday will be a little hotter: 102°. That will also tie the daily record. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is already in effect for the region and continues through Thursday.