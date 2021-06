Almost half of voters (45 per cent) think Matt Hancock should resign because of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new poll.Ahead of the health secretary’s televised grilling on his performance, which could decide his chances of survival, a survey for The Independent found that those wanting Mr Hancock to lose his job include more than a quarter (28 per cent) of Conservative supporters. Some 40 per cent said Boris Johnson should resign, but these were heavily skewed towards opposition party supporters, with less than one in seven (14 per cent) of Tories thinking he should...