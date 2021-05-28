Hiker Shares Video Of Encounter With 'Bigfoot' In Woods

Swedish haze rockers Moon Coven released their third album, Slumber Wood, last month through Ripple Music. The band’s first offering in some five years, it’s a 42-minute nodder of righteous proportion and density, led off by “Further” (premiered here) as an entry point into the broadened melody and shoring-up of aesthetic that’s taken place since Moon Coven offered the well-received-and-would-seem-to-be-reissue-fodder self-titled sophomore LP (review here) in 2016. In eight tracks here, they elicit riffage both familiar and nuanced, finding bounce in “Ceremony” no less worthy of its title than was “Further” in its demonstration of their progress, but neither cut completely summarizes what Moon Coven are up to across the whole span, be it the more atmospheric unfurling of “Gibeki Tape/Potbelly Hill” or the humming-organ interlude “A Tower of Silence” that follows the garage-doomed “Eye of the Night” and leads into the longest track “Bahgsu Nag,” the band seeing their way into a dead-on psychedelic dreamspace of interspliced guitar and intermittent push.