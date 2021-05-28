Cancel
Wildlife

Hiker Shares Video Of Encounter With 'Bigfoot' In Woods

By Claire Reid
ladbible.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fella reckons he's caught 'proof' of a bigfoot-type creature out in the woods in Oregon. Posting on TikTok hiker Mike Bodewitz, whose username is @mike_bodewitz, said the sasquatch was watching him from behind a tree and claimed this wasn't the first time it happened. In the clip, Mike says:...

www.ladbible.com
