NBA Daily Recap 5/27: Bucks pass Heat as Antetokounmpo Drops Double-double

Bucks led by 26 before the fourth quarter and rolled past Heat 113-84 on Thursday night. Khris Middleton led the way for the Bucks with 22 points, while Jrue Holiday contributed 19 points and 12 assists and Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 17 points and 17 rebounds in the victory.

After this game, the Bucks (3-0) ranked #1 in the Eastern Conference, while the Heat (0-3) is behind the Bucks by another 3.0 games back and ranked #10 in the same conference.

Roundup of today's other NBA games:

Suns@Lakers 95-109

Suns: Ayton 22 PTS and 11 REB

Lakers: Davis 34 PTS and 11 REB, James 21 PTS, Schroder 20 PTS

Nuggets@Trail Blazers 120-115

Nuggets: Jokic 36 PTS and 11 REB, Rivers 21 PTS

Trail Blazers: Lillard 37 PTS, McCollum 22 PTS, Nurkic 13 PTS and 13 REB