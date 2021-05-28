Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Daily Recap 5/27: Bucks pass Heat as Antetokounmpo Drops Double-double

Posted by 
Miami News Alert
Miami News Alert
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16hPIe_0aEOp6u500

Bucks led by 26 before the fourth quarter and rolled past Heat 113-84 on Thursday night. Khris Middleton led the way for the Bucks with 22 points, while Jrue Holiday contributed 19 points and 12 assists and Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 17 points and 17 rebounds in the victory.

After this game, the Bucks (3-0) ranked #1 in the Eastern Conference, while the Heat (0-3) is behind the Bucks by another 3.0 games back and ranked #10 in the same conference.

Roundup of today's other NBA games:

Suns@Lakers 95-109

Suns: Ayton 22 PTS and 11 REB
Lakers: Davis 34 PTS and 11 REB, James 21 PTS, Schroder 20 PTS

Nuggets@Trail Blazers 120-115

Nuggets: Jokic 36 PTS and 11 REB, Rivers 21 PTS
Trail Blazers: Lillard 37 PTS, McCollum 22 PTS, Nurkic 13 PTS and 13 REB
Miami News Alert

Miami News Alert

Miami, FL
123
Followers
234
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Miami News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Khris Middleton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucks#Nba Games#Nuggets#Nba Daily Recap#Suns Lakers 95 109 Suns#Reb#Davis 34 Pts#Schroder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAESPN

Charles passes Leslie on double-double list, Mystics win

WASHINGTON --  Tina Charles had 20 points and 10 rebounds to pass Lisa Leslie for second on the WNBA's double-double list, helping the Washington Mystics beat the Los Angeles Sparks 89-71 on Thursday night. Charles, the No. 1 overall pick in 2010, has 158th double-doubles  one more than...
NBABlazer's Edge

NBA Playoffs: Double-Header Tuesday Game Day Thread

The Eastern and Western Conference No. 1 seeds hit the floor inside Tuesday’s loaded NBA Playoffs schedule. In Philadelphia, the Sixers are looking to avoid an 0-2 hole against the upstart Hawks. In the Western Conference, the Jazz are hoping to start their series against the Clippers on the right foot.
NBAdailyjournal.net

Loyd leads 5 Seattle starters in double figures, Storm win

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Jewell Loyd scored 13 of her 18 points in the first quarter to lead six Seattle players in double figures, and the Storm cruised past the Atlanta Dream 95-71 on Wednesday night. Breanna Stewart had 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and Sue Bird added...
NBAPost-Crescent

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday named NBA all-defensive first team

The Milwaukee Bucks experimented with different defenses throughout the season and one of the key reasons head coach Mike Budenholzer had that ability was because of the individual talents of guard Jrue Holiday and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. The pair were named to the NBA’s all-defensive first team Monday night, becoming...
NBAthepalmierireport.com

NBA Semifinals Viewership Low–Down Double Digits

More bad news for the NBA. NBA ratings are down double digits so far in the Semifinals round. This comes after first-round numbers crashed up to 17 percent over 2018 and 2019. TV ratings for the second round of the NBA playoffs are not doing well for the league. After the first-round numbers crashed up to 17 percent over 2018 and 2019, the semifinals appear to be doing no better.
NBAsportschatplace.com

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets NBA Picks, Odds, Predictions 6/15/2021

Milwaukee Bucks (52-28) vs. Brooklyn Nets (54-27) June 15, 2021 8:30 pm EDT. The Milwaukee Bucks travel to the Barclays Center to take on the Brooklyn Nets in a pivotal Game 5 on Tuesday night. The Milwaukee Bucks had a rough start to the series, but they will be growing...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks really need to figure it out in Game 6

The Milwaukee Bucks looked like they were cruising to yet another victory at halftime of Game 5 against the Brooklyn Nets. They were up by 16 points and firing on all cylinders. Then once the second half rolled around, Milwaukee was absolutely dreadful. The team couldn’t score for their lives, letting Kevin Durant single-handily beat them.