Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Tonight's Forecast: Gradual clearing

By Laura Velasquez
Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KwKAm_0aEOp48d00

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Laura Velasquez: Drier air is pushing into the region from the north and that will result in a slowly clearing sky from north to south. Temps will be quite chilly tonight, falling to near 40 in the metro areas and cooler in outlying locations. A Frost Advisory is posted for Oceana, Newaygo, Montcalm and Gratiot Counties to the north. The weekend looks dry, brighter, and warmer with temperatures recovering into the 60s and 70s for afternoon highs. Memorial Day looks to be partly cloudy with highs in the middle 70s. The next chance for rain will likely hold off until at least the middle of next week.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing from north to south. Chilly temperatures with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds diminish NE at 5 - 10 mph late.

SATURDAY: Becoming mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy in the afternoon with winds NE at 10 - 15.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower to middle 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
741K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#Memorial Day#Fox 17#A Frost Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Environmentcrossroadstoday.com

Showers and storms possible tomorrow, tropical development likely too

VICTORIA, Texas – This evening looking at a few scattered showers and storms that will end later this evening. Patchy fog possible tomorrow morning. Lows in the low to mid 70s. On Thursday, looking at scattered showers and storms in the afternoon once again. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values above 102°.
Chicago, IL959theriver.com

Here’s What Weather to Expect Tonight

Here are a few comments from forecasters in the area…both local and regional…to give us a better idea of what to expect and when. So far, the only real consensus is that it will rain and we will probably have some severe weather. How severe and where it will land is still up in the air! I’ll do my best to keep you updated throughout the midday show!
Environmenthoiabc.com

Hot and humid tomorrow, strong storms possible tomorrow night

We've seen some comfortable weather over the last few days, but that stretch ends tomorrow as heat and humidity return to the area. Highs will reach the low 90s tomorrow afternoon. Showers and storms will move into the area tomorrow night into early Friday morning. It looks like the best...
Indianapolis, INWIBC.com

NWS: Severe Storms Expected Friday, Rain and Storm Chances this Weekend

STATEWIDE–Severe weather is expected across Indiana on Friday. “We’re looking for two waves of chances of thunderstorms,” said Jason Puma, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. “The first will be moving in overnight and will persist into the morning rush hour Friday morning. There is a chance for much stronger thunderstorms Friday afternoon between about 3 and 10 pm. In that time period, the main threat is damaging winds and we can’t rule out an isolated tornado.”