Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Whoop! Robot/human high-fives all round! Oh, my fingers have disintegrated

By Alistair Dabbs
theregister.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomething for the Weekend, Sir? "Your favourite chef is worried about you!" I am utterly distraught to hear this. To think that the individual at the top of my list of kitchen professionals is experiencing distress for my wellbeing! Like everybody, I carry a notebook around with me so that I might keep track of the many expert cooks and caterers whom I appreciate the most.

www.theregister.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Trade Union#Fives#Vegan#App#Animal Children
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Vegetarian
News Break
Technology
Country
Germany
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Instagram
Related
Internetbrafton.com

Hashtag Social Media: Beach Days, Summer Fridays and Sunshine Oh My!

Beach days, summer Fridays and sunshine oh my! ☀️ For those of us in New England, I think it’s finally safe to say that the summer weather is here to stay and we can put our winter hats and shovels away. Don’t worry, we’ve been drinking our coffee iced all year long —- now we don’t have to do it with frozen hands.
TechnologyZDNet

Do AI-powered food robots put human jobs at risk?

Throughout the pandemic, there's been major interest in contactless, automation-driven consumer experiences in the food industry. Robots like Flippy from Miso Robotics, an autonomous line cook, and Briggo, a robotic barista, are gaining purchase among customers whose attitude toward automation has been rewired amid fears of contamination and an expectation of rapid service.
Technologyroboticstomorrow.com

Better Together: the Human and Robot Relationship

Science fiction and mass media have done the automation industry a disservice. Today, the mere mention of robots can drum up ideas of all-knowing "beings" capable of replacing human workers in every facet of their job. Admittedly, this type of futuristic thinking can even seep into our industry, with manufacturing organizations pushing the idea of lights out factories. These idealistic environments are entirely automated and seamlessly pump out new products without human intervention.
Lifestylefuturefemaleleader.com

Oh My Stars Sticker

Oh my STARS! Show your American pride all 365 days of the year because patriotism never goes out of style. Thick, durable vinyl with a UV laminate that protects stickers from scratching and sunlight. The sticker is 3″.
Technologyarxiv.org

Investigating the Multidisciplinary Perspective of Perceived Safety in Human-Robot Interaction

Safety is a key issue in human-robot interaction, but perceived safety has not been well-studied in comparison to physical safety. In this paper, we address the multidisciplinary perspective of perceived safety in human-robot interaction. To investigate how the comfort of the user, sense of control of the user, unpredictable robot behaviors, and trust impact the safety perception of the user, we designed a randomized controlled within-subject experiment. We devised five different experimental conditions in which we investigated the relationships between perceived safety and comfort, sense of control, and trust. In each condition, we modified one factor. To extend our previous findings, the participants were asked to answer questionnaires that measure comfort, sense of control, trust, and perceived safety. The questionnaire results show a strong correlation between these factors and the perceived safety. Since these factors are the main factors that influence perceived safety, they should be considered in human-robot interaction design decisions. The effect of individual characteristics such as personality and gender on perceived safety was also discussed. Moreover, we analyzed the facial affect and physiological signals of the participants for predicting perceived safety from objective measures. The data from objective measures revealed that physiological signals give better prediction of perceived safety rather than facial affect data. We believe this article can play an important role in the goal of better understanding perceived safety in human-robot interaction.
Musicallotsego.com

Whistling with my fingers, thinking of songs

These days, much more than ever, there seems to be music playing in the background of almost every dramatic television program. Years ago an experimental show called Cop Rock was aired for a while. It blended the drama with musical numbers. The songs were about what was happening in the story.
Musicrue-morgue.com

Killers, vampires, monsters, oh my, listen to RUE MORGUE on Spotify!

Pandemic got you down? Feeling like you’ve lost sight of the night? Don’t fret, now every occasion can be a Halloween party with Rue Morgue’s horror music playlists on Spotify!. Featuring music to haunt your soul from Rue Morgue Radio and Rue Morgue TV, Rue Morgue’s Hymns From the House...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

The Avalanches Share MF DOOM's Remix To "Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life"

Many are still reeling in from the death of MF DOOM in 2020 but his legacy lives on through the artists and people he inspired, his incredible catalog, and the unreleased cuts that continue to find their way to us. This week, The Avalanches shared the remix to their track, "Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life" with a posthumous verse from DOOM. The dreamy piano loop is assisted with soft hi-hats as DOOM's stream-of-consciousness takes hold of the wheel for a tale of love and lust.
Beauty & Fashionkpopstarz.com

Oh My Girl YooA Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumors

During a live stream, Oh My Girl member YooA spoke up against the plastic surgery rumors surrounding her. Keep on reading for all the details. Oh My Girl YooA Denies Plastic Surgery Rumors in Recent Live Stream. On Saturday, Jun. 5, Oh My Girl member YooA held a solo live...
Theater & DancePosted by
FUN 107

Did Bugles Get Smaller or Did My Fingers Get Fatter?

America's #1 Finger Hat is no longer. Going on road trips as a child, you probably had that one, specific snack you'd get from the gas station market as your parents were filling up the car for the long trip ahead. Maybe it was beef jerky. Maybe you opted for the classic Chex Mix. Or maybe you were like me, a Bugle kid, who not only looked forward to the snack's salty goodness, but who also had way too much fun putting the oddly-shaped chips on my fingers before devouring them one by one.
Engineeringarxiv.org

A Mixed-Integer Linear Programming Formulation for Human Multi-Robot Task Allocation

In this work, we address a task allocation problem for human multi-robot settings. Given a set of tasks to perform, we formulate a general Mixed-Integer Linear Programming (MILP) problem aiming at minimizing the overall execution time while optimizing the quality of the executed tasks as well as human and robotic workload. Different skills of the agents, both human and robotic, are taken into account and human operators are enabled to either directly execute tasks or play supervisory roles; moreover, multiple manipulators can tightly collaborate if required to carry out a task. Finally, as realistic in human contexts, human parameters are assumed to vary over time, e.g., due to increasing human level of fatigue. Therefore, online monitoring is required and re-allocation is performed if needed. Simulations in a realistic scenario with two manipulators and a human operator performing an assembly task validate the effectiveness of the approach.
Industrybeefcentral.com

Red meat R&D: Shadow robot technology mimics human actions

WELCOME to the fortnightly series of articles focusing on red meat R&D, presented by Beef Central and the Australian Meat Processor Corporation. These items will highlight a range of projects designed to enhance the efficiency, productivity, product quality and safety of Australian red meat sold into the domestic market and around the world.
Skin Carebooksy.com

Oh My Nails

Short and square Different shape and length pay e... more. All the fun of our pedicure and long wearing gel p... more. Soak, nail and cuticle care, heel buff (pedi), lat... more. $40.00. 1h. $70.00. 1h:30min. Manicure. Soothing manicure, full nail grooming, hydrating l... more. $15.00. 30min. Manicure gel. All...
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Oh My, The Cult Classic Doki Doki Literature Club Is Coming To Xbox

Cancel E3 - the biggest game has already been revealed. That's right, Doki Doki Literature Club Plus is making its way onto Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on June 30. Unsure of what Doki Doki Literature Club Plus is? It's a hard one to explain, but is essentially a visual novel based around trying to seduce one of the female members of a high school literature club. You heard that right. But everything is not all as it seems, as under the surfaces lies a terrifying horror game that's cute aesthetic playfully hides. Honestly, you're in for a treat.
Beauty & FashionTelegraph

‘My friend L’Wren seemed to have it all – you never know what someone is coping with in their head’

The first night I met L’Wren Scott, she played footsie with me under a table in a New York restaurant. It was 2006 and my husband Jason and I were in the city to watch the Rolling Stones play a tiny, brilliant gig in a club. Mick is an old friend and had invited us to dinner after the show. I knew he had a new girlfriend but he is famously enigmatic and I’d never met her. When we arrived at the table, L’Wren was already sitting there with Mick and another couple. I sank into the chair opposite and for the rest of the night couldn’t take my eyes off her. She was utterly mesmerising, all long arms and long fingers and long black hair. She just had this quality; she was breathtaking, like a creature from another planet.
Moose Lake, MNmlstargazette.com

Stop at CC’s for antiques, nautical and fairy gardens, oh my

Bright colored nautical decor beckons passer byes to stop into the unique boutique in downtown Moose Lake. Connie Sylvester-Beier, 46, owns and operates CC’s Boutique on Elm with her children. Joseph Sylvester, 12, sands and refinishes furniture in the back room, while her 10-year-old daughter Abriana helps customers create unique fairy gardens.
ElectronicsThe Next Web

Grace the robot nurse can’t replace human caregivers

The makers of Sophia the robot have unveiled another creepy-looking humanoid: Grace, a healthcare droid designed to help the elderly and isolated. The prototype device uses AI to diagnose patients and a thermal camera to take their temperatures. It can also provide social stimulation and talk therapy, Reuters reports. The...