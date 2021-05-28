NBA Daily Recap 5/27: Jokic's Double-double rallies Nuggets pass Trail Blazers 120-115
Nuggets rout Trail Blazers 120-115 on Thursday night. Nikola Jokic led the way for the Nuggets with a double-double of 36 points and 11 rebounds, while Austin Rivers contributed 21 points to the victory. Despite losing the game at home, Damian Lillard tallied 37 points and CJ McCollum made 22 points for the Trail Blazers.
After this game, the Nuggets (2-1) ranked #4 in the Western Conference with 0.5 games back to the top, while the Trail Blazers (1-2) is behind the Nuggets by another 1.0 games back and ranked #6 in the same conference.