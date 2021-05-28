NBA Daily Recap 5/27: Jokic's Double-double rallies Nuggets pass Trail Blazers 120-115

Nuggets rout Trail Blazers 120-115 on Thursday night. Nikola Jokic led the way for the Nuggets with a double-double of 36 points and 11 rebounds, while Austin Rivers contributed 21 points to the victory. Despite losing the game at home, Damian Lillard tallied 37 points and CJ McCollum made 22 points for the Trail Blazers.

After this game, the Nuggets (2-1) ranked #4 in the Western Conference with 0.5 games back to the top, while the Trail Blazers (1-2) is behind the Nuggets by another 1.0 games back and ranked #6 in the same conference.

Roundup of today's other NBA games:

Bucks@Heat 113-84

Bucks: Antetokounmpo 17 PTS and 17 REB, Holiday 19 PTS and 12 AST, Middleton 22 PTS

Suns@Lakers 95-109

Suns: Ayton 22 PTS and 11 REB

Lakers: Davis 34 PTS and 11 REB, James 21 PTS, Schroder 20 PTS