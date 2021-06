Manchester United are working toward a deal to secure Jadon Sancho’s transfer for a fee of around £80 million plus add-ons. There may yet be hope of a positive end to the long transfer saga, with Borussia Dortmund reportedly more willing to allow their talented young winger to leave. The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell reported on the matter today, claiming that there is an “openness to compromise” this time around that was not the case last summer.