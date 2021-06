A 21-year-old woman who stabbed her boyfriend in the back while he was cooking has been jailed - despite his courtroom plea to let her go.Alice Orr had drunk two bottles of white wine before she knifed her boyfriend Charlie Stewart, 23, in the back at their home in Bury on May 5, this year.Mr Stewart, who was cooking dinner when the incident occurred, was taken to hospital after suffering the stab wound but only received three stitches and escaped more serious injury, Minshull Street Crown Court heard.Orr, who admitted the charge of unlawful wounding, wept as she was jailed...