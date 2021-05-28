NBA Daily Recap 5/27: Jokic Drops Double-double as Nuggets roll over Trail Blazers 120-115
Nuggets defeated Trail Blazers 120-115 on Thursday night. Nikola Jokic led the way for the Nuggets with a double-double of 36 points and 11 rebounds, while Austin Rivers contributed 21 points to the victory. While failing to take the home-court advantages, Damian Lillard tallied 37 points and CJ McCollum made 22 points for the Trail Blazers.
After this game, the Nuggets (2-1) ranked #4 in the Western Conference with 0.5 games back to the top, while the Trail Blazers (1-2) is behind the Nuggets by another 1.0 games back and ranked #6 in the same conference.