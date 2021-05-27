Cancel
Industry Perspectives : Steven Spohn of Able Gamers

By Seasoned Gaming
seasonedgaming.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this Industry Perspective Chat, Ains sits down with the COO of Able Gamers, Steven Spohn. The two discuss the impact Steven and Able Gamers have had on the gaming industry, the on-going fight for accessibility, the benefits of gaming for those facing challenges, escapism, and more. This is the latest addition to our on-going Good in Gaming Initiative.

Video Gamesseasonedgaming.com

Industry Perspectives : Travis Northup of IGN and Fireteam Chat

In this Industry Perspective Chat, Ains sits down with Travis Northup (TieGuy Travis) who writes for IGN and has been a part of the weekly Destiny podcast Fireteam Chat. They discuss the state of gaming coverage including the focus on reviews and their impact, Fireteam Chat’s 300th episode and his love for Halo/Destiny, how he landed with IGN, Elder Scrolls, Mass Effect, and more!
Video Gameschristcenteredgamer.com

From Gamers Magazine

Thank you From Gamers Magazine (published by Guidefall) for sending us a digital copy to review!. From Gamers Magazine was successfully Kickstarted in April of 2021 and the inaugural issue was released in May and physically shipped out in June. The funds received from the Kickstarter cover the costs of making two issues and the next one is set to release later this year.
EconomyThrive Global

Peter Ord of GuideCX: “Perspective”

Your first 50 hires will define the long-term trajectory of your company. Focus on hiring people that are kind, optimistic, and curious, have an excellent work ethic, are empathetic, are self-aware, and have the judgment to do the right things when no one is looking. If you hire that caliber of person, you will attract more people like them.
EnvironmentAndroid Headlines

Razer Is For Gamers By Gamers, But Also For The Environment Too

Razer is partnering with a company called ClearBot to help clean up the world’s oceans. The goal is to help reduce the amount of plastics that end up in them. An admirable goal indeed, and one that you may not expect from a company like Razer. Not because Razer isn’t an environmentally conscious company.
SoftwareCSO

Defining linchpins: An industry perspective on remediating Sunburst

The Sunburst campaign underscored the inherent risk of technology to the public and private organizations who use it. It is important to examine what happened, look for opportunities to improve, and move forward. The Atlantic Council’s latest report “Broken Trust: Lessons from Sunburst” introduces the concept of “linchpins,” which it defines as “widely used software with significant permissions ... on which every other security program or critical resource depends,” and which were a key factor in the Sunburst event. The report identifies challenges to identifying, securing, and triaging this linchpin software.
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

Hades Officially Comes To Xbox Game Pass This August

Hades is possibly one of the most critically acclaimed roguelikes that have released in recent memories. Receiving several award nominations in the 2020 Game Awards, Supergiant Games definitely hit gold with Hades. However, the game only released on Nintendo Switch and PC, that however is going to change this August.
Video GamesAnime News Network

News Ubisoft Reveals Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Game for Switch

Ubisoft revealed during the E3 livestream event on Saturday that it is developing Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, a new game in the Mario + Rabbids crossover franchise. The game will launch for Nintendo Switch in 2022. Ubisoft describes the game:. Cursa, a mysterious and malevolent entity seeks out...
Video Gamesstateofpress.com

Shadow Warrior devs making samurai saga Trek To Yomi

As well as brash shoot-o-stabber Shadow Warrior 3, developers Flying World Hog are apparently also making a far more sedate swordy game. Publisher Devolver Digital today announced Trek To Yomi, a black-and-white tale of a young samurai’s quest to avenge his master, being made by the hogsquad in collaboration with filmmaker and game developer Leonard Menchiari. Check out the announcement trailer below.
Video Gamesthehighlandsun.com

Xbox & Bethesda Showcase: 20+ Day One Games with Xbox Game Pass – Xbox Wire

The world of Xbox Game Pass just keeps getting bigger! We’ve got Yakuza: Like a Dragon, even more iconic Bethesda games you can play today, and a huge list of games coming on day one to Xbox Game Pass — and for a limited time you can get your first 3 months of Ultimate for $1 to start playing these games. Here’s everything we announced today at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.
Video Gamesaddictivetips.com

How to play Doom: Eternal on Linux

Doom Eternal is the 5th entry in the Doom series developed by id Software and published by Bethesda Softworks. It’s a sequel to Doom (2016) and once again follows Doomguy on his mission to foil the alien Maykr’s plans. In this guide, we’ll show you how to play it on Linux.
Gamblingsandiegosun.com

Guessing Games in Gaming-

Guessing is something that everyone does in their lifetime. We are either told to guess something, "can you guess what is in my hand?" Or we are too afraid to ask something, so we guess. However, guessing does not have to be a bad thing. It can actually be a lot of fun. And you could be right, which is rewarding.
Stocksinvesting.com

Shiba Inu Drops Hard Below Critical Support Level

Shiba Inu’s price hit below its critical support level of $0.000007. Its price is now is going for new lows of $0.00000630. SHIB needs to reach above $0.000007 to change the momentum and go up. Notwithstanding a recent drop in the crypto market, Shiba Inu (SHIB), the meme-based coin named...
Video Gamesloadingxp.com

E3 2021: Halo Infinite Multiplayer Gameplay Revealed

Halo Infinite returned to the Microsoft stage during their E3 showcase today, and it came with a brief new look at the campaign, as well as our first look at the game’s multiplayer. The campaign footage was very intimate and personal. It first showed Master Chief floating through debris while...
Video Gamesimpulsegamer.com

Guilty Gear Strive PS4 Review

Arc System Works has always been a monolith as a manufacturer of multiplayer games. Their recent successful titles such as Dragonball Fighterz is a testament to this. This is simply because, unlike most fighting games made solely to capitalize on a franchise’ success, Arc Sys actually puts love and effort into creating their titles hence why they’ve become so beloved with an almost overly involved community.
Video Gameslatestnewspost.com

The best games of PC Gaming Show 2021

TPC Gamer’s annual PC Gaming Show at E3 2021, our sister site hosted an exciting array of brilliant-looking PC games, and we’ve picked out our favorites. For a while, it felt like E3 was more of a console-focussed event but, for the past few years, PC Gamer has been hosting its own event that specifically highlights games coming to PC.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Pixel art fantasy-strategy game Songs of Conquest releases early 2022

Developer Lavapotion and Valheim publisher Coffee Stain Publishing have announced that Songs of Conquest, a pixel art fantasy-strategy game all about building a kingdom in a realm pulled apart by disputes, battling rival factions, and exploring faraways lands, is launching next year. The studios have announced the news at this year’s E3 PC Gaming Show, along with a new peek at gameplay.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Here’s how Lemnis Gate balances time loops, shooting, tactics, and teamplay – Deep-dive hands-on impressions

Lemnis Gate is an ambitious project that blends several elements, creating a soup of game mechanics that, on paper, sounds dreadful. However, when we got a chance to play the game for ourselves, we were surprised to see just how well everything comes together. The game combines the adrenaline-fuelled highs of intense first-person shooters with the tactical edge required in any game of chess through the use of a time loop that makes the game almost impossible to put down and incredibly satisfying to win. Here’s a look into how it all works.
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis - Classes Guide and Max Class Level

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis doesn't yet have the full range of classes that its predecessor did, but that doesn't mean it's easy to pick which class to play as. There are six classes to chose from in New Genesis, and in general, there are 2 martial-type classes, two that use firearms, and two spell casters. Within each pair of classes, one of them is typically focused on damage, while the other is more support-oriented -- though still plenty capable of dishing out when they need to.
Technologyjewishlifenews.com

