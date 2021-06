It’s hot. The sun is beating down on us and we have been cooped up in our homes for over a year because of the pandemic. We want to go outside, kids want to go outside and play and splash around and have water gun fights and stuff. Nintendo is making a bunch of licensed products for just such Summer fun. Unfortunately, sales are limited to the physical Nintendo Store right now, but hopefully they will be listed on online stores to open up to a wider range of customers.