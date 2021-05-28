Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

UK short-term inflation expectations cool slightly – Citi/YouGov

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – The British public’s expectations for inflation in the year ahead cooled slightly this month, a survey showed on Friday. Household expectations for price changes in the next 12 month eased to 2.7% from 2.8% in April, the survey from U.S bank Citi and pollsters YouGov showed. “As...

wibqam.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Citi#Uk#Reuters#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar steady after U.S. inflation data misses estimates

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and coments, adds data, Fed speakers) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar ended unchanged on Friday, erasing an early drop after tamer-than-expected producer price inflation, with investors continuing to evaluate whether that the Federal Reserve will act sooner to snuff out inflation if it persists. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding the volatile food and energy components, increased 0.5%, below economists’ expectations of an 0.6% increase. In the 12 months through May, the core PCE price index shot up 3.4%, the largest gain since April 1992. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, held steady following an upwardly revised 0.9% jump in April. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending rising 0.4%. “The most interesting, salient takeaway from today’s data is that we’re not seeing runaway inflation,” said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management in New York. “The Fed by holding its fire is probably on the right side of the trade at this point.” Other data showed U.S. consumer sentiment ticked up in June. The dollar index against a basket of currencies ended unchanged on the day at 91.838, after dropping to 91.524. Last Friday, the index rose to a two-month high after Fed policymakers on June 16 forecast two rate hikes in 2023, a faster-than-expected timetable to tighten. This week, the greenback slipped as Fed speakers offered contrasting views on inflation pressures. The U.S. economy could possibly reach maximum employment and inflation that would merit an interest rate increase next year, but it will be important to watch the data, Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said on Friday. Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari said he expects high inflation readings will not last and many Americans will return to the labor market in the fall. Investments that strengthen the labor force and improve economic inclusion can help boost economic growth, said Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester. Infrastructure spending is likely to boost the U.S. economy, though probably not in the short-term. The British pound fell 0.33% on the day to $1.3875, weakening further a day after the Bank of England made no changes to monetary policy. The greenback was steady at 110.83 Japanese yen, after reaching a 15-month high of 111.11 on Thursday. Data showed core consumer prices in Tokyo were unchanged in June from a year earlier. “Japan is a total outlier when it comes to one of the most crucial data points in the market’s focus right now: inflation. It showed that Japan, unique among the major countries of the world, has no inflation,” Marshall Gittler, head of investment research at BDSwiss, said in a report. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 3:00PM (1900 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 91.8380 91.8470 +0.00% 2.064% +91.8790 +91.5240 Euro/Dollar $1.1931 $1.1931 +0.00% -2.35% +$1.1976 +$1.1927 Dollar/Yen 110.8250 110.8300 +0.00% +7.30% +110.9800 +110.5000 Euro/Yen 132.22 132.27 -0.04% +4.18% +132.4500 +132.1400 Dollar/Swiss 0.9178 0.9180 +0.00% +3.76% +0.9183 +0.9143 Sterling/Dollar $1.3875 $1.3922 -0.33% +1.57% +$1.3935 +$1.3871 Dollar/Canadian 1.2306 1.2319 -0.09% -3.35% +1.2329 +1.2273 Aussie/Dollar $0.7586 $0.7583 +0.06% -1.36% +$0.7616 +$0.7580 Euro/Swiss 1.0949 1.0951 -0.02% +1.31% +1.0963 +1.0943 Euro/Sterling 0.8597 0.8569 +0.33% -3.80% +0.8604 +0.8569 NZ $0.7061 $0.7062 +0.00% -1.66% +$0.7095 +$0.7056 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.4955 8.5040 -0.13% -1.09% +8.5025 +8.4580 Euro/Norway 10.1369 10.1360 +0.01% -3.15% +10.1580 +10.1148 Dollar/Sweden 8.4907 8.4677 +0.28% +3.59% +8.4947 +8.4441 Euro/Sweden 10.1314 10.1031 +0.28% +0.55% +10.1349 +10.1040 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by David Gregorio)
POTUSCNBC

10-year yield rises slightly amid report showing jump in inflation

Core personal consumption expenditures rose 3.4% in May from a year earlier, the Commerce Department reported Friday morning. The University of Michigan's June consumer sentiment increased to 85.5 in June from 82.9 in May, it reported Friday. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose slightly higher Friday after a jump in...
Businessmymixfm.com

UK consumer sentiment holds at post-COVID high

LONDON (Reuters) – British consumer sentiment held at its highest level since the start of the coronavirus pandemic this month, though households were less cheery about the economic outlook, a monthly survey from market research GfK showed on Friday. GfK’s consumer confidence index remained at -9 in June, unchanged from...
Worldhot96.com

UK car output halved as chips shortage bites

LONDON (Reuters) – British automotive production more than halved in May compared with the same month in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic, as a global shortage of semi-conductors and other components continued to weigh on car plants. The output of 54,962 cars was down 52.6% from May 2019 although it...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Euro zone bond yields steady ahead of U.S. inflation data

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr. June 25 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields steadied on Friday. ahead of U.S. inflation data which will give the latest steer on. price pressures as economies bounce back from the coronavirus. slump. Following a hefty sell-off last week after U.S. Federal.
Businessmoneyweek.com

Inflation is coming, says the Bank of England – but don't expect us to react

Yesterday, the Bank of England told us that it had no plans to raise interest rates nor to end its current money-printing activities early. There was only one dissenter from the consensus. With frankly marvellous timing, we have the man responsible for that one dissenting vote – retiring chief economist, Mr Andy Haldane – on the MoneyWeek podcast, which you can listen to here right now.
Businessmacaubusiness.com

Mexico central bank hikes rates for first time since 2018

Mexico’s central bank on Thursday announced the first increase in its benchmark interest rate in more than two years in the face of growing inflationary pressures. The governing board decided to increase the inter-bank rate by 25 basis points, to 4.25 percent, the central bank said in a statement — the first hike since December 2018.
BusinessLife Style Extra

FOREX-Dollar edges lower ahead of U.S. inflation data

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - The dollar drifted lower in. Europe on Friday as an agreement on U.S. infrastructure spending. underpinned appetite for riskier currencies, but caution ahead. of key U.S. inflation data kept losses to a minimum. The risk-sensitive Antipodean currencies rose, as did the. euro, gaining 0.1% to...
Businessmix929.com

UK retail sales jump in June, stocks dwindle – CBI

LONDON (Reuters) – British retailers reported a jump in sales in June as the country’s fast vaccination programme encouraged shoppers to go out and spend, the Confederation of British Industry said on Friday. The CBI’s measure of the volume of sales rose to +25 from May’s +18, the highest since...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Inflation expectations have seemingly peaked

10-year breakeven rate rolled off. 10-year yield consolidating but trend is bearish. Commodities soft, oil holding up ahead of OPEC. Growth trade again in vogue. Inflation has dominated US headlines since early this year and this won’t stop with headline CPI jumping to a 13-year high of 5% in recent months.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

BoE sees inflation breaking 3% but keeps the stimulus taps open

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England said inflation would surpass 3% as Britain's locked-down economy reopens, but the climb further above its 2% target would only be "temporary" and most policymakers favoured keeping stimulus at full throttle. Sterling fell as the BoE's nine monetary policymakers voted 8-1 again to...
Businesswincountry.com

Bank of England sees inflation peaking at over 3% before falling back

LONDON (Reuters) -The Bank of England increased its forecast for inflation to rise further above its 2% target, saying it was now likely to peak above 3% but that would only be for a “temporary period” and it would keep a close eye on medium-term inflation expectations. The BoE’s nine...
Businessmorningstar.com

FTSE 100 Builds on Gains After Bank of England Decision

FTSE 100 Builds on Gains After Bank of England Decision. The FTSE 100 builds on earlier gains, up 0.6% or 43 points at 7117, after the Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged amid caution about economic-recovery prospects. Miners, construction and oil stocks lead London's blue-chip index higher. While the central bank is hoping inflation will ease off naturally as the U.K. economy picks up, it's clearly not minded to raise interest rates any time soon, online trading firm Infinox says. "For now, the bank judges growth is still sufficiently fragile that it's worth living with the inflationary threat and kicking an interest-rate rise into the long grass," says Infinox Head of Trading Ulas Akincilar. "All of which has gone down well with U.K. equities, but hit sterling." (phi.
StocksNBC San Diego

European Stocks Close Higher as Investors Digest Bank of England Decision, Data

LONDON — European stocks closed higher on Thursday as investors reacted to the latest decision from the Bank of England, and monitored various data releases. The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended the session up by 0.9%, with travel and leisure shares climbing 1.8% to lead gains, while telecoms bucked the upward trend to slide 0.1% lower.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Sterling skids after BoE holds rates at all-time low

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Sterling slipped on Thursday after the Bank of England kept - as expected - the size of its stimulus programme unchanged and left its benchmark interest rate at an all-time low of 0.1%. Sterling fell 0.5% against the dollar to $1.3907, and also slipped the...