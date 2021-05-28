Cancel
Politics

Can Biden Do Anything About Belarus?

By Emma Ashford
Foreign Policy
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmma Ashford: Hello, Matt! Good morning from occupied Washington, where an airborne invasion force has taken control and is now hanging out in the trees, screeching loudly. It’s like Red Dawn but with cicadas instead of Russians. Matthew Kroenig: Yes, they are everywhere. At least one local restaurant is offering...

Poland
Spain
Greece
China
Politicsnewagebd.net

Merkel says ‘sovereign’ EU should be able to talk to Putin

German chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday insisted that the EU should be able to talk to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, after other leaders from the bloc thwarted her push for a summit. ‘The president of the US met for a serious talk with Vladimir Putin, which I did not have...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Vladimir Putin Welcomes Starting New Dialogue with EU, Spokesman Says

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomes starting a new dialogue with the European Union (EU), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. The leaders of France and Germany said they no longer want to indirectly deal with conflicts with Russia by imposing sanctions and other measures and are seeking direct contact with Russia and Putin, the Associated Press reported.
POTUSWashington Post

Biden says he is testing Putin. The answer will come in Syria.

“We’ll find out within the next six months to a year whether or not we actually have a strategic dialogue that matters,” President Biden said last week following his first summit meeting with Vladimir Putin. In fact, the answer may be known much sooner than that. Among the issues Mr. Biden raised with the Russian ruler was Syria — and in particular, the reauthorization of a humanitarian aid corridor run by the United Nations that is crucial to providing food, medicine and coronavirus vaccinations to 2.8 million people, most of them women and children. Moscow is hinting it may block the U.N. Security Council resolution needed to keep the aid flowing after July 10, triggering a dire humanitarian crisis. If he is interested in cooperation with Mr. Biden, one of the simplest and easiest things Mr. Putin could do is relax that position. So far, he hasn’t.
POTUSCNBC

Europe’s leaders disagree on Russia talks despite Biden-Putin meeting

Speaking on Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron said the idea was not to offer concessions to Moscow, but simply to have a dialogue. Instead of re-engaging with Russia, EU leaders agreed in Brussels to lay out demands for the Kremlin before organizing high-level talks. "We couldn't agree on a basis...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Biden’s meeting with Putin left America in a weaker position

President Joe Biden only delivered half the message to Vladimir Putin when he warned the Russian leader against engaging in further cyberattacks. It’s not enough simply to tell Putin that there are certain lines he should not cross. It’s also necessary to outline the consequences he will face if he crosses those lines and be prepared to follow through on those consequences if necessary.
POTUSThe Guardian

Fractious EU summit rejects Franco-German plan for Putin talks

A Franco-German plan to restart talks with Vladimir Putin has been rejected at a fractious EU summit that resulted in a decision to explore economic sanctions against Russia instead. The two-day gathering in Brussels also included an “emotional” debate over LGBT rights in Hungary, as EU leaders confronted Viktor Orbán...
POTUSTelegraph

Poland and Baltics block Merkel and Macron's push for talks with Putin

France and Germany’s call for European Union summit talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin were blocked on Thursday night after fierce opposition from Poland and the Baltic countries. At a European Council meeting, EU leaders considered overhauling their foreign policy towards Moscow, a week after US President Joe Biden met...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Russian General Defends Right to Use Nuclear Weapons if Existence of State Is Threatened

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Joe Biden agreed nuclear war isn't a viable option, but Russia hasn't completely taken the option off the table. On Wednesday, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, raised concerns about the development of weapons blurring lines during the Moscow International Security Conference on Wednesday. He stressed the need for treaties to keep nuclear weapons in check and categorized Russia's nuclear arsenal as being "purely defensive."
The Daily 202: Here's what Biden is doing about crime

The Daily 202: Here’s what Biden is doing about crime

Welcome to The Daily 202 newsletter! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 2011, congressional Republicans quit debt-reduction talks with Vice President Biden, calling a Democratic push for tax increases on wealthy Americans and corporations a “poison pill.”. Caught between progressive calls to “defund the police”...
POTUSWashington Post

Americans should worry more about China than Russia. The new space race shows why.

The salute was carried live to 1 billion people but went unnoticed by most of the world. Three astronauts aboard China’s new rival to the International Space Station gave military salutes to President Xi Jinping during a videoconference broadcast Wednesday on state television. “We in Beijing await your triumphant return,” Xi told the three officers of the People’s Liberation Army standing in front of Communist Party flags as they orbited 242 miles above Earth.
Politicswcn247.com

Russia border countries in Europe cool on Putin talks plan

BRUSSELS (AP) — Countries bordering Russia are worried about a Franco-German plan to resume official meetings with President Vladimir Putin. Lithuania's president likens the idea to trying to talk a bear out of stealing a pot of honey. He says: “We have to deal with Russia, but being very cautious about the real intentions of Putin’s regime.” The issue is on the agenda of an EU summit in Brussels. The 27-nation bloc is deeply divided in its approach to Moscow. Russia is the EU’s biggest natural gas supplier, and plays a key role in a series of international conflicts and strategic issues. German Chancellor Angela Merkel says sanctions are not enough, and that the EU should engage Putin directly.
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

On 80th anniversary of Nazi invasion of Soviet Union, Putin claims he wants ‘partnership’ with Europe

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Russian President Vladimir Putin has marked the 80th anniversary of the Nazi invasion of the U.S.S.R. by hailing the sacrifices made by the Soviets during the war while claiming that European security has been “dramatically degraded” amid “escalating tensions.”
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Britain shows Biden how to deal with Russian aggression

The British government remains far too comfortable with the presence of Russian illicit finance on its soil. However, on Wednesday, Britain educated the Biden administration on how to deal with Russian aggression. The lesson came via the Royal Navy's deployment of its Type-45 air defense destroyer, the HMS Defender, within...
PoliticsJamestown Foundation

Unpalatable Truths About Belarus’s Political Crisis

On June 14, Belarus’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) organized a 74-minute briefing to the press (YouTube, June 14). Two out of the three major topics touched upon were 1) the alleged deportation to Poland of three activists of the Polish minority in Belarus and 2) what amounts to a sequel of NEXTA opposition Telegram channel founder Roman Protasevich’s June 3 interview on Belarusian TV (see EDM, June 7).