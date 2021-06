The Fortnite Week 12 quests are upon us, and there's plenty of hunting to be done as you need to eliminate a spire guardian and some predators, before you dial back the aggression to tame some boars and fly with a chicken. These Fortnite quests also involve revisiting the Zero Point as it looks to become relevant to the Fortnite storyline once again, as well as raiding some artifacts for Lara Croft and getting crafty with pistols. There's a lot to keep you busy this week, but if you follow our guidance then you'll find everything you need a lot quicker, so let us fill you in on all the details for the Fortnite Week 12 quests.