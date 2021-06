Welcome to the weekly news roundup of your Phoenix Suns. Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers W (113-100) Game 6 Recap. I can remember a lot of comments back before the season started that were something like this, “If this Suns team doesn’t make it to the second round of the playoffs, this season will be a disappointment.” Well, the Suns did not let those people down. Here we are on the verge of playing that second round series after defeating the defending World Champs in their first round series.