Recap: Lakers Earn First Playoff Victory At Staples Center In 9 Years With Dominate Game 3 Performance Against Suns

By Lakers Nation
chatsports.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn their first home playoff game in eight years, the Los Angeles Lakers took a 2-1 series lead after winning Game 3 against the Phoenix Suns, 109-95. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel surprisingly burned his challenge 15 seconds into the game after Anthony Davis was called for a questionable 3-point foul on Jae Crowder, although it was unsuccessful. Andre Drummond got the fans in Staples Center roaring after coming up with a highlight block on Devin Booker and later getting a dunk after a nice dropstep.

www.chatsports.com
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lakers center Andre Drummond posts cryptic tweet ahead of Game 6 vs Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers are facing a do-or-die Game 6 against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night. The series has been frustrating at times for Los Angeles, primarily due to the injury to Anthony Davis. With the Lakers on the brink of elimination, center Andre Drummond posted a cryptic tweet on Wednesday afternoon and, well, it could be implying a couple of things for Game 6.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Lakers downed by Suns in first round

Adrian Wojnarowski: Among candidates expected to be considered for the Blazers opening, sources tell ESPN: Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups, Jeff Van Gundy, Nets assistant Mike D’Antoni, and Michigan’s Juwan Howard. 51 mins ago – via Twitter wojespn. Chris Haynes: Source: Damian Lillard to have major input on the next head...
NBAchatsports.com

Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis Planning To Play In Game 6 Against Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers have their most important game of the season on Thursday night as they face elimination, trailing 3-2 in their series against the Phoenix Suns as they get ready to host Game 6 at Staples Center. The Lakers took control of the series by winning Games 2...
NBAsports360az.com

Suns @ Lakers: Game 6 at the Sportsbook

While many thought the Phoenix Suns (51-21) could win a pivotal Game 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers (42-30) on Tuesday, a 30-point blowout didn’t appear likely. Now riding at what might be the highest point of their season, the Suns have a chance to eliminate the defending champion Lakers in Game 6 of the First Round of the NBA Playoffs on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. MST on Bally Sports Arizona.
NBAfox10phoenix.com

Suns defeat Lakers in Game 6 of playoff series

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Suns won their first playoff series since 2010, eliminating the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers with a 113-100 victory in Game 6 on Thursday night. Jae Crowder scored 18 points for the second-seeded Suns, who won three consecutive games to send LeBron James to a...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Nation

Recap: Lakers Officially Eliminated After Game 6 Loss Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers needed to beat the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 to keep their season alive and unfortunately were unable to, falling 113-100. Anthony Davis and Marc Gasol were inserted back into the starting lineup, but the Suns got out to a 14-5 lead thanks to Jae Crowder’s hot outside shooting. Davis was clearly laboring out on the floor and eventually left the game after just five minutes as he was struggling to play through his groin injury.
NBACBS Sports

2021 NBA Playoffs: Lakers vs. Suns odds, line, picks, Game 6 predictions from model on 100-66 roll

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers aim to avoid elimination on Thursday evening in front of their home fans at STAPLES Center. The Lakers host the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of a first-round matchup in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, with Los Angeles trailing 3-2 in the series. The Suns picked up a dominant win in Game 5, taking control of the series. Anthony Davis (groin) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (knee) are listed as questionable for the Lakers, with Chris Paul expected to play for Phoenix despite his lingering shoulder injury.
NBAwmleader.com

Suns eliminate Lakers, LeBron James from playoffs

LOS ANGELES — Devin Booker scored 22 of his 47 points in a phenomenal first quarter, and the Phoenix Suns won their first playoff series since 2010, eliminating the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers with a 113-100 victory in Game 6 on Thursday night. Jae Crowder scored 18 points...
NBAthecomeback.com

Suns — led by Devin Booker’s 47 points — take down defending champion Lakers for first playoff series win since 2010

The NBA’s defending champions won’t make the second round of this season’s playoffs, and it’s the first time LeBron James (14-1) has ever lost in the first round of the playoffs. The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers 113-100 in Game 6 on Thursday night at Staples Center to win the first-round series 4-2. It’s the first playoff series win for Phoenix since they advanced to the conference finals in the 2009-10 season.
NBAbrightsideofthesun.com

Series Recap: Suns add another chapter to their historic rivalry with the Lakers

On May 16 the Phoenix Suns learned that the Los Angeles Lakers would be their first playoff foe in over a decade. The 51-win Suns, who earned the number two seed in the Western Conference, would become the first two seed ever not to be favored in the first round matchup. Early odds predicted the Los Angeles Lakers as -300 favorites. Certainly the defending world champs would defeat the —