Recap: Lakers Earn First Playoff Victory At Staples Center In 9 Years With Dominate Game 3 Performance Against Suns
In their first home playoff game in eight years, the Los Angeles Lakers took a 2-1 series lead after winning Game 3 against the Phoenix Suns, 109-95. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel surprisingly burned his challenge 15 seconds into the game after Anthony Davis was called for a questionable 3-point foul on Jae Crowder, although it was unsuccessful. Andre Drummond got the fans in Staples Center roaring after coming up with a highlight block on Devin Booker and later getting a dunk after a nice dropstep.www.chatsports.com