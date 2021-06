Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have been at odds for quite some time it appears. But does Rodgers really want out of Green Bay? Or is it just a bluff?. Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network suggested on The Big Show Radio Network that if Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay, he has had plenty of opportunities to make it public, and he didn't. Meanwhile, close friends have been saying to the media that this is all fixable. Listen to the whole interview: