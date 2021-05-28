Cancel
Euro zone sentiment hits three-year high, inflation expectations jump

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) – Economic sentiment improved by more than expected to a three-year high in May, data showed on Friday, with the strongest gains in services, retail and among consumers as governments eased pandemic restrictions. The European Commission’s economic sentiment index rose to 114.5 points in May from 110.5 in...

wibqam.com
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-10-year yields jumps back above 1.50% as inflation rises

(Updates prices) By David Randall NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - The yield of the benchmark 10-year Treasury jumped above 1.50% Friday to close out a week in which yields notched their largest weekly gains since March. The moves higher came after the Federal Reserve's main inflation reading rose 3.45%, the most in 29 years, as supply constraints and increased demand for services helped lift prices in May. Overall, consumer spending remained flat last month, following an upwardly revised 0.9% jump in April. The pace of inflation will not likely be enough to prompt the Fed to deviate from its plan to raise interest rates twice in 2023 or to begin tapering its support of the bond market, analysts said. Bond yields fell sharply last week after the Fed's hawkish tone at its policy meeting surprised many investors. "We don't believe that this data will impact the Fed's current plans for reducing extraordinary stimulus and rate hikes," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance. "They haven't publicized their plans explicitly, but between the most recent Dot Plot and Fed speeches, they have shown interest in beginning a tapering plan in the next 6-12 months." The yield curve - a measure of expectations of future economic growth - steepened slightly, with the spread between 5- and 30-year Treasury yields edging up to 123.80 basis points from 118.60 the day before. "Today's inflation data was another vote of confidence for the inflation is transitory camp," said Edward Moya senior market analyst, The Americas, at OANDA. Treasury yields are likely to trade in a tight trading range given that "we see no obvious trigger on the horizon that would warrant another repricing ahead of next week's employment report," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. Rates Strategy at BMO Capital Markets. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose to 1.5377%, while shorter-term 2-year Treasury yields edged up to 0.4812%. Long duration 30-year Treasury yields rose to 2.1723%. Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.000 Six-month bills 0.055 0.0558 0.000 Two-year note 99-182/256 0.27 0.002 Three-year note 99-82/256 0.4812 0.008 Five-year note 99-186/256 0.9311 0.024 Seven-year note 99-180/256 1.2945 0.038 10-year note 100-204/256 1.5377 0.051 20-year bond 102-108/256 2.1003 0.073 30-year bond 104-112/256 2.1723 0.077 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 6.75 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.00 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.75 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -4.25 -1.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -33.00 -1.50 spread (Reporting by David Randall; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
POTUSCNBC

10-year yield rises slightly amid report showing jump in inflation

Core personal consumption expenditures rose 3.4% in May from a year earlier, the Commerce Department reported Friday morning. The University of Michigan's June consumer sentiment increased to 85.5 in June from 82.9 in May, it reported Friday. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose slightly higher Friday after a jump in...
BusinessNBC Philadelphia

Key Inflation Indicator Posts Biggest Year-Over-Year Gain in Nearly Three Decades

The May core personal consumption expenditures price index, an important inflation gauge for policymakers, rose 3.4% from a year ago, in line with Wall Street estimates. That was the biggest increase since 1992 and reflective of ongoing price pressures. Consumer spending was flat for the month, missing expectations, while personal...
Businessmymixfm.com

UK consumer sentiment holds at post-COVID high

LONDON (Reuters) – British consumer sentiment held at its highest level since the start of the coronavirus pandemic this month, though households were less cheery about the economic outlook, a monthly survey from market research GfK showed on Friday. GfK’s consumer confidence index remained at -9 in June, unchanged from...
Businesswkzo.com

Incoming euro zone data ‘very strong’, ECB’s Schnabel says

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The euro zone economy is now growing rapidly and incoming economic indicators point to strong recovery, European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel said on Thursday. “It’s fair to say that now we are actually at a turning point,” Schnabel, the head of the ECB’s market operations,...
StocksBusiness Insider

European Markets Close Higher On Strong Economic Data

(RTTNews) - European stocks closed on a strong note on Thursday as buoyant eurozone economic data and Bank of England Governor Bailey's dovish comments lifted sentiment. Worries about inflation subsided a bit after the Bank of England governor said the jump in consumer prices is expected to be temporary. The...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Euro zone bond yields steady ahead of U.S. inflation data

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr. June 25 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields steadied on Friday. ahead of U.S. inflation data which will give the latest steer on. price pressures as economies bounce back from the coronavirus. slump. Following a hefty sell-off last week after U.S. Federal.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Euro zone yields rise, periphery's bonds underperform

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Recasts, adds analyst comments, background) June 25 (Reuters) - Euro zone yields rose on Friday tracking a move in U.S. Treasuries after data, with periphery’s bonds underperforming as investors digested further supply. The U.S. Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure posted its biggest...
BusinessRTTNews

German Consumer Confidence To Improve In July: GfK

German consumer confidence is set to improve in July as the country eases the lockdown restrictions, monthly survey results from GfK showed on Friday. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index rose more-than-expected to -0.3 in July from revised -6.9 in June. The reading was the highest since August 2020. The expected score was -4.0.
EconomyForexTV.com

Eurozone M3 Growth Slows More Than Expected

The euro area money supply growth slowed more than expected in May, data from the European Central Bank revealed on Friday. The monetary aggregates M3 grew 8.4 percent year-on-year in May, slower than April’s 9.2 percent increase. Economists had forecast an annual growth of 8.5 percent. Similarly, the annual growth...
EconomyForexTV.com

U.S. GDP Growth Unrevised At 6.4% In First Quarter

The Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing the pace of U.S. economic growth in the first quarter of 2021 was unrevised from the previous estimate. The report said real gross domestic product spiked by 6.4 percent in the first quarter, matching the estimate provided last month as well as economist estimates.
MarketsForexTV.com

Italy Non-EU Trade Surplus Increases In May

Italy’s surplus in the merchandise trade with countries outside the European Union increased in May, preliminary data from ISTAT showed on Friday. The non-EU foreign trade surplus rose to EUR 4.767 billion in May from EUR 4.114 billion in the same month last year. In April, the trade surplus was EUR 4.858 billion.
Businessgrainews.ca

Global Markets: High U.S. inflation to remain for years

WINNIPEG – The following is a glance at the news moving markets in Canada and globally. – Bank of America’s top strategist Michael Hartnett said in a note on Friday that the bank expects inflation in the United States to remain elevated for two to four years, which contradicts the Federal Reserve’s assertion that high inflation would be temporary. Hartnett believes inflation would remain at two to four per cent over that time period, but it has annualized at an eight per cent rate so far in 2021.
BusinessFXStreet.com

EZ: Is inflation still rising?

Next week (June 30), a first flash estimate of Eurozone inflation for June will be published. In May, inflation rose to its highest level for the time being at 2.0% y/y. The main driver for the increase was energy prices, which rose by 13% y/y in May. Core inflation rose from 0.7% y/y to 1.0% y/y in May and thus also contributed to the increase in headline inflation, although the level of core inflation varies considerably at the country level. While core inflation in Germany recently reached 1.6% y/y, it was significantly lower in Italy and Spain. Due to the after-effects of the pandemic, Eurozone core inflation data is currently still volatile and difficult to interpret. Averaged over the last 12 months, Eurozone core inflation was 0.7% y/y, well below the ECB's price stability target.
StocksNBC San Diego

European Stocks Close Higher as Investors Digest Bank of England Decision, Data

LONDON — European stocks closed higher on Thursday as investors reacted to the latest decision from the Bank of England, and monitored various data releases. The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended the session up by 0.9%, with travel and leisure shares climbing 1.8% to lead gains, while telecoms bucked the upward trend to slide 0.1% lower.
BusinessInternational Business Times

European Stocks Rise Before UK Rate Decision

Europe's major stock markets rose Thursday as investors marked time before a Bank of England interest rate decision, and after a mixed performance in Asia. In late morning deals, London stocks gained 0.2 percent with the British central bank's monetary policy committee (MPC) forecast to hold rates at a record low 0.1 percent at 1100 GMT.