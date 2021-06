A British woman attacked by a crocodile felt as though her arm had been ripped off and she was about to drown, her twin sister who saved her has revealed.Melissa Laurie was thrashed about and dragged underwater in the attack in Mexico, and her sister, Georgia, was also injured.Now Georgia has described for the first time what Melissa remembers of those near-fatal moments, and how she leapt to the rescue, beating the animal off with her bare hands.In hospital in Puerto Escondido, Melissa was placed in a medically induced coma to allow her body to recover from the bite...