In early 2020, Taylor Riley-Parham was unhappy working as a grill cook at a local McDonald’s — especially because she is vegan. While flipping hamburgers, the young College of Southern Nevada culinary student would imagine that she was preparing her own vegan patties. “Then it just clicked,” she says. “I decided that I was going to do my own thing.” So the ambitious (then) 20-year-old quit her job, dropped out of school, and set out to open Vintage Vegan Diner with the mission to usher “the new era of vegan food” by making it convenient and affordable.