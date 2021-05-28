Cancel
Bronx, NY

Ex-Charity Worker Sentenced for Stealing Phones Meant for Bronx Homeless

By NBC New York
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former non-profit worker has been ordered to pay back more than $140,000 after he pleaded guilty to stealing cellphones meant to help homeless people in the Bronx. Prosecutor said Thursday that 42-year-old Adam Castillo, who used to work as a Purchasing Manager for the community organization BronxWorks, was ordered to pay $47,600 in restituion and $93,700 in a civil judgement order. In March of this year, Castillo had admitted to stealing 514 electronic devices between January 2017 and July 2018.

