Mixed bag for Memorial Day Weekend

Friday: It is a cold start to our Friday, with most waking up with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. High pressure dominates our weather for today. Mostly sunny skies prevail for a majority of the day. An east wind off the lake between 5-10 MPH means we are cooler by the lake and warmer inland. As a result, temperatures should climb into the mid and upper 50's closer to the lake; meanwhile, places further away should meet or exceed the 60-degree mark.