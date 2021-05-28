NBA Daily Recap 5/27: Davis Drops Double-double to help Lakers hold off Suns 109-95
Lakers rout Suns 109-95 on Thursday night. Anthony Davis led the way for the Lakers with a double-double of 34 points and 11 rebounds, while LeBron James contributed 21 points and Dennis Schroder added 20 points in the victory. Despite losing the game at home, Deandre Ayton tallied 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Suns.
After this game, the Suns (1-2) made to #7 in the Western Conference with 1.5 games back to the top, while the Lakers (3-1) led the Suns by 1.5 games back and ranked #2 in the same conference.