NBA Daily Recap 5/27: Davis' Double-double rallies Lakers pass Suns 109-95
Lakers defeated Suns 109-95 on Thursday night. Anthony Davis led the way for the Lakers with a double-double of 34 points and 11 rebounds, while LeBron James contributed 21 points and Dennis Schroder added 20 points in the victory. While failing to take the home-court advantages, Deandre Ayton tallied 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Suns.
After this game, the Suns (1-2) made to #7 in the Western Conference with 1.5 games back to the top, while the Lakers (3-1) led the Suns by 1.5 games back and ranked #2 in the same conference.
Roundup of today's other NBA games:
Bucks@Heat 113-84
Bucks: Antetokounmpo 17 PTS and 17 REB, Holiday 19 PTS and 12 AST, Middleton 22 PTS
Nuggets@Trail Blazers 120-115
Nuggets: Jokic 36 PTS and 11 REB, Rivers 21 PTS
Trail Blazers: Lillard 37 PTS, McCollum 22 PTS, Nurkic 13 PTS and 13 REB