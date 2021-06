Even after several weeks of being fully vaccinated, even after the CDC said it was OK to stop wearing a mask every time I see another human being,even though I’ve begun to see faces not on a screen, even after eating “out” and actually sitting “in” a restaurant, even after so many months of monkish isolation, one can be forgiven if they are a little squeamish about believing the worst is over. I still carry a mask in the car and sometimes in my pocket. Sometimes I wear it, out of habit, if not caution. Some say I look good, even better, in a mask.