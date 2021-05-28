WEEKEND PLANTINGS: Another pretty Dracaena for Florida

Dracaenas are among the world’s favorite houseplants, and — in warm-winter regions like Central Florida – are often used in landscapes too. Most gardeners are familiar with species such as Dracaena marginata, fragrans, reflexa, sanderiana and warnockii —– even if they don’t know their names. But a reader called my attention to an unfamiliar species, Dracaena steudneri. Its bicolored variety — called Moonlight — features somewhat wavy leaves with lime-green centers and yellow margins. And, as is typical of Dracaenas, foliage is restricted to branch-tip rosettes. Native to much of East Africa, D. steudneri can grow 50 feet tall in the wild, often with multiple trunks.