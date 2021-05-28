Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Copper recycling company to open new $100M Kentucky plant

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 20 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A copper recycling company is building a new $100 million facility in Shelby County and plans to hire 75 workers.

Wieland North America will begin building the facility in October. The plant will melt copper and copper alloy, according to a news release from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s office.

The German company earlier this year announced plans to locate its new North American headquarters in Louisville.

The Shelby County facility is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

“As a 200-year-old company highly focused on long-term business sustainability, we intend to make positive impacts here for many years to come,” Matt Bedingfield, president of Recycling for Wieland North America, said in the release.

Kentucky has about 230 metals-related facilities that employ about 25,000 workers, the governor’s office said.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

480K+
Followers
252K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelby County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Frankfort, KY
Shelby County, KY
Society
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
County
Shelby County, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
Shelby County, KY
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copper#Plant#Ap#German#North American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Business
News Break
Politics
News Break
Recycling
Related
Kentucky StatePosted by
The Associated Press

High court ruling cited in Kentucky child services dispute

Republicans turned up pressure on Kentucky’s Democratic governor Thursday to renew a contract with a Baptist-affiliated children’s agency, reacting to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling they say should settle the dispute between religious beliefs and gay rights. Gov. Andy Beshear was noncommittal about the future contract status of Sunrise Children’s...
LotteryPosted by
The Associated Press

Rhode Island works on vaccine incentive plan to help charity

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island is working on a coronavirus vaccination incentive program to benefit charities, rather than individuals, Gov. Daniel McKee said Thursday. While some states, including neighboring Massachusetts, are offering a chance to win $1 million lottery prizes and college scholarships to people who get vaccinated, McKee...
Haverhill, MAPosted by
The Associated Press

Governor unveils plan to spend $2.8B in federal relief funds

HAVERHILL, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday he plans to use nearly $3 billion in federal pandemic-relief funds to support homeownership, economic development, job training, health care and infrastructure with a focus on populations and areas that suffered the most from COVID-19. “Our proposal will immediately invest $2.8 billion toward key priorities that will help jump-start our economic recovery, with a particular focus on those hit hardest by COVID-19, such as communities of color,” the Republican governor said in a statement.