Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

365 Days of Movies- Let’s Get Outside More Edition- Week 21

By Henry J. Fromage
movieboozer.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePost-film festival gluttony, I return to watching 2021 new releases- the market is really starting to heat up!. This 45 minute short about, well, the closing of a GM plant in Ohio was documentarians Steve Bognar & Julia Reichert’s first date with Oscar- in the Documentary Short Subject field before breaking through with a win for American Factory. It’s hard not to get swept up in the emotions of these hard-working folks and their town who were told they had a career and a future only to have it ripped away. Two Beers.

www.movieboozer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mads Mikkelsen
Person
Spielberg
Person
Gia Coppola
Person
Peter Lorre
Person
Wagner Moura
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#Gm#American Factory#The Lutheran Society#The Woman In The Window#French#Ground Aussie#Aboriginal#The Church Forests#Ethiopian#Orthodox#Brazilian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
SONY
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesWashington Post

New movies to stream this week: ‘Tove,’ ‘Flashback’ and more

Finland’s official Oscar submission, the biopic “Tove” tells the story of the early years in the career and love life of Tove Jansson, artist and writer of beloved children’s books about creatures called Moomins. We first meet Tove (an elfin, appealing Alma Poysti) in 1944 Helsinki, when the first doodles of the characters that would come to define her appear in her notebook while she’s in a fallout shelter. The movie then jumps to the postwar years, during which the free-spirited bohemian struggled as a painter, fighting to come out of the shadow of her father, a well-known sculptor, and pushing against bourgeois convention. Tove takes a lover, married progressive journalist Atos Wirtanen (Shanti Roney), but is unwilling to marry him when he divorces his wife. Meanwhile, she falls even harder for the theater director Vivica Bandler (Krista Kosonen), also married and also unable to be monogamous. “Tove” mostly concerns these relationships and their formative influence on Tove’s art: Atos is said to have given her the inspiration for Snufkin, the philosophical, pipe-smoking vagabond; and Vivica and Tove are Thingumy and Bob, inseparable identical twins who speak their own private language. But “Tove” is not a kids’ movie. There’s just enough Moomin content to keep adult fans happy — Jansson went on to become a global publishing phenomenon, spawning Moomin merchandise and TV shows — but it’s really the story of someone growing into her own as an artist and a woman. Tove doesn’t even meet Tuulikki Pietila (Joanna Haartti), the woman who would become Tove’s life partner, until near the end of the film. Whether you’re a die-hard Moomin fan or never heard of them, “Tove” tells a beautiful tale — not of being, but becoming, yourself. Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com. Contains, nudity, sensuality and smoking. In English, Swedish, Finnish and French with subtitles. 1o0 minutes.
MoviesETOnline.com

New Movie Releases You Can Stream This Week: 'The Courier', 'Cruella' and more

Movie theaters may be open, but many studios are still releasing major motion pictures straight to your living room through streaming services and video on demand. Add in the amount of incredible originals being produced by and for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Hulu, you have a lot of great new digital releases that you can stream from the comfort of your home right now.
Moviesimdb.com

Cannes’ Critics’ Week 60th Edition Line-Up Features New Films With Adèle Exarchopoulos, Gérard Depardieu & More

After taking a year off due to Covid-19, Cannes’ Critics’ Week, the parallel side-bar part of Cannes that focuses on first and second films by emerging filmmakers, is back and has revealed its line-up. The head of the jury for the 60th edition of Semaine de la Critique, as it is known in France, will be led by Romanian auteur Cristian Mungiu, and it’s a very French-heavy line-up. There are 13 world premieres total and seven of them in competition.
TV & Videosimdb.com

Paramount Plus Is Adding More Than 1,000 Movies This Week

Paramount Plus is busting out the popcorn: The ViacomCBS streamer is stuffing more than 1,000 movie titles into the service this week as it fights for ground in the streaming wars. The new batch of flicks includes “Infinite,” Paramount’s sci-fi thriller starring Mark Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejiofor and directed by...
MoviesWashington Post

New movies to stream this week: ‘Infinite,’ ‘Awake’ and more

Mark Wahlberg stars in Antoine Fuqua’s “Infinite,” a head-trippy but otherwise formulaic action thriller based on the book “The Reincarnation Papers.” After a somewhat chaotic and confusing 1985 prologue — centering on a guy named Heinrich Treadway (Dylan O’Brien) in a car speeding through Mexico City, during what on-screen titles identify as “the last life” — the action jumps to 2020 New York City, “in this life,” where it only gradually becomes clear what the heck going on. Wahlberg’s Evan McCauley — a guy so good at trivia his nickname is “Wikipedia,” who somehow knows how to forge samurai swords without ever having been trained — is the reincarnation of Treadway. People keep calling him that. People who, like Evan, are “Infinites” — i.e., they have perfect recall of all their previous lives (along with all their ever-accumulating wisdom and knowledge). But Evan just thinks he’s schizophrenic. This is an interesting concept: an action flick based on a slightly superficial interpretation of the concepts of enlightenment and karma. Eventually the film settles into its far less interesting groove, in which Evan and his presumed girlfriend from a previous lifetime (Sophie Cookson) team up to find and disable a doomsday device invented by a nihilistic Infinite named Bathurst (Chiwetel Ejiofor), who wants to escape from the endless prison of infinitude by destroying the world. Lots of car chases and gun battles ensue, along with a funny appearance by Jason Mantzoukas as an Infinite called the Artisan, who helps Evan come to accept that he’s not crazy. All this culminates in a pretty cool bit of midair hand-to-hand combat between Evan and Bathurst. It ain’t nirvana, but it is a kick in the pants. PG-13. Available on Paramount Plus. Contains sequences of strong violence, some bloody images, coarse language and brief drug use. 106 minutes.
Moviesdebatepost.com

Movie Releases on Netflix March 1-7 – Movie News

‘Centinela’, ‘Moxie’ and ‘Gloria Bell’ are some of the most outstanding releases of the week. What better way to start the month of March than by enjoying the new movies that Netflix releases next week. The ‘thriller’ starring Olga Kurylenko, Sentinel; Amy Poehler’s new film as director, Moxie, and the documentary Notorious BIG: I Got a Story to Tell are some of the interesting news that will be incorporated into the streaming giant in the next seven days.
Moviestasteofcinema.com

10 Great Horror Movies Favored By Robert Eggers

Anchored by one of the most hypnotizing performances ever by Jack Nicholson as Jack Torrance, this Stephen King adaptation puts us in the shoes of a stranded family isolated within the confines of the colossal Overlook Hotel up in the Colorado Rocky Mountains. Nothing new can be said about the masterful atmosphere, the maddening anxiety and the overwhelming sense of dread that permeates the whole film. There is a reason why it has stood the test of time and has become the ultimate blueprint for cabin-fever horror, despite being originally panned upon release by critics and audiences alike.
Moviestasteofcinema.com

10 Underrated French Movies That Everybody Should See

5. A Woman Is A Woman (1961) In a mere eighty-three minutes, Jean-Luc Godard breaks down the inner workings of the medium in this candy-colored musical, making for an essential viewing that’s anything but a lesser work. Despite being overshadowed by his more celebrated achievements, A Woman Is A Woman is French New Wave at its most joyous and free, with screen icons Anna Karina and Jean-Paul Belmondo colliding to create a duality of screen presence that’s impossible to beat.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Ahsoka Show Reportedly Inspired By Samurai Movies

George Lucas has never been shy in admitting that the creation of Star Wars saw him draw influence from a wide range of sources across the cultural spectrum including politics, history, literature, film and television, with a huge helping of his own imagination tying it all together into a large intergalactic space opera.
MoviesCollider

7 Movies Like 'Cruella' to Watch After Disney's Stylish Live-Action Remake

Cruella has long been considered one of the most wicked Disney villains of all time. After all, her name is basically "Cruel Devil" with some signature style. Disney's latest live-action reimagining, Cruella, gives us delicious insight into how she came to be so evil, with some unexpected twists!. Origin stories...
Moviesslugmag.com

Film Review: Infinite

The advertising for Infinite, the first big-budget wannabe blockbuster to premiere on the Paramount+ streaming service, proudly touts itself as being from Antoine Fuqua, the director of Training Day and The Equalizer. I’m not going to lie, that had me excited for the film. Sadly, it would have been more apt to bill Infinite as being from Antoine Fuqua, the director of Olympus Has Fallen and Shooter.
Moviescrimereads.com

‘The Limey’: How Steven Soderbergh Subverted the Classic Revenge Film

A silver-haired man in a black jacket prowls the arid streets of Los Angeles, shouting in indecipherable cockney, brandishing a large silver pistol at anyone who gives him grief. His name is Wilson, and he’s a British ex-con with a reputation for serious violence. He wants to kill whoever murdered his daughter, Jenny. He thinks a record producer named Terry Valentine is responsible.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Foe’: Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal & Lakeith Stanfield To Star In Director Garth Davis’ Sci-Fi Drama

To say Garth Davis has experienced an interesting filmmaking career is an understatement. After breaking out in a big way with his Oscar-nominated feature, “Lion,” he experienced some issues finding release for his follow-up, “Mary Magdelene.” And then, after the film finally was released, the filmmaker surprisingly landed the coveted gig as director of “Tron 3.” But before he jumps over to Disney, he is set to tackle a sci-fi drama, “Foe,” which features a pretty stacked cast.