BALDWIN-WHITEHALL SCHOOL DISTR...

Notice is hereby given that the Board of School Directors of the Baldwin-Whitehall School District will consider, at a meeting to be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 7:30 PM (or on such other date, not later than 30 days from the date of publication of this notice, and at such time and in such manner, as the Board may lawfully determine), along with such other general business matters as may come before the Board, the adoption of a resolution authorizing non-electoral debt in order to refinance existing indebtedness for interest cost savings, and summarized as follows: