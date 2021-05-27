Assistant Planner/Permit Techician

TRORC is excited to announce that we hired a new Regional Planner, Steven Bauer! Steven will be working on a multitude of projects for our towns, including zoning bylaw development, state and local regulatory issues, and natural resource management. He is focused on building relationships through collaboration across a full range of stakeholders. Steven holds a Juris Doctor degree with a concentration in Land Use Law, and Master of Environmental Law and Policy from Vermont Law School. His coursework focused on natural resources law, energy development, public lands management, and federal Indian law. Prior to law school, Steven earned his bachelor’s degree in Behavioral Economics from the University of Kansas. Steven loves exploring the outdoors with his family. He is passionate about hiking, skiing, mountain biking, kayaking, and fishing.

