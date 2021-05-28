Cancel
Summer Growth: Iberia Returns 29 Aircraft Into Service

By Linnea Ahlgren
simpleflying.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpanish flag carrier Iberia announced on Thursday it is bringing 29 narrowbodies out of storage and getting them ready to start flying in June. Furthermore, the airline’s maintenance facilities are busy returning passenger seats to three A330s converted for cargo during COVID. Twenty-nine A320 family jets back in the sky.

simpleflying.com
#Aircraft Maintenance#Spanish#A330s#Covid#Iberia Express#Airbus#Mro#Iberia Maintenance#Iag#Preighters#Madrid Barajas#European
