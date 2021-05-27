Cancel
Photo of the day May 27

By Pam Dunklebarger
deltanewsweb.com
 30 days ago

Photographypicturecorrect.com

Interesting Photo of the Day: Dreaming of Space

Creative photographers can take the meaning of a self-portrait to a whole new level. For them, it’s not just about taking a photo. Creative photos are a class all their own. Take for instance the following self-portrait by photographer Gustavo Perez. He’s surely set a gold standard for self-portraits with this image:
Photographypicturecorrect.com

Interesting Photo of the Day: Peggy’s Cove Lighthouse

Peggy’s Point Lighthouse, also popular as Peggy’s Cove Lighthouse is one of the most photographed and recognized light houses. Located within Peggy’s Cove in Canada, it is one of the busiest tourist attractions in the province. Besides tourists, we can even see a lot of photographers in the area capturing beautiful images of this iconic location. Reddit user Otherstories123 took the following image of the iconic lighthouse and its quite a surprise that there’re not many people around:
news4sanantonio.com

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS on this National Selfie Day

Join us as we celebrate National Selfie Day with YOUR photos. What’s your favorite type of selfie? Is it the ‘duck face’ or maybe the car selfie? Are you a fan of the foodie selfies or maybe the gym selfie? Our three favorites? Baby Selfies, Pet Selfies and Travel Selfies. And how could we forget Bestie Selfies?
Photographypicturecorrect.com

Interesting Photo of the Day: Clouds Over Roxborough Park

It’s very rare that you arrive at a location and find the perfect conditions. Landscape photographers usually spend hours, if not days, waiting for exactly the right light, weather and cloud patterns. But if you are lucky enough, you don’t need to waste time to take a mind-blowing landscape photo. Take for instance the following image by photographer Abe from Lyon’s Overlook in Roxborough State Park, Colorado:
Farmington, MODaily Journal

COUNTRY DAYS PHOTO CONTEST WINNER

Farmington Press reporter Mark Marberry, and Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Candy Hente, center, present the Daily Journal/Farmington Press 2021 Country Days Photo Contest award to Summer Howard for the photo she took of her daughter Cora AuBuchon while she watched this year's SERVPRO Country Days Parade.
Hot Sulphur Springs, COskyhinews.com

Photos: Hot Sulphur Days returns for 56th year

Hot Sulphur Springs’ summer kicked off this weekend with all sorts of favorite traditions. The 56th annual Hot Sulphur Days brought the town together for a weekend of events. On Friday night, kids enjoyed a carnival while judges tasted all kinds of pie. Following Saturday’s pancake breakfast, a parade marched...
Animalsnbnews24.com

Westminster Dog Show Day 2 in Photos

There might be a whippet named Bourbon and a Pekingese named Wasabi.A French bulldog named Mathew — wait, shouldn’t that be Mathieu? — gained the nonsporting group, and an Previous English Sheepdog known as Connor was judged one of the best of the herding entries. (He additionally seemed large enough to eat a few them if the outcome had not gone his means.)On Saturday evening, the judges on the annual Westminster Kennel Membership Canine Present whittled a whole lot of entries all the way down to 4 group winners. On Sunday — with judging in three extra teams — the sector will winnow to the ultimate seven canines who will compete for Greatest in Present.However who is actually finest in present? In all probability the canine you like most. And those in these images.That is Poncho, who’s now free to evaluate all different mini bull terriers till 2022.Wasabi the Pekingese gained the toy group on Saturday, after which agreed — within the best Pekingese custom — to be carried off in triumph.The sensation once you carry all of the combs and brushes and clippers however depart the iron on the kitchen counter again dwelling.That’s a Lhasa apso, not a wig. Or maintain on: Is it the opposite means round?Flat-coated retrievers coming into the ring. Wrinkly coated retrievers suppose they’re simply exhibiting off.William, a Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever, after a Sunday afternoon blowout.The age-old query: Who’s strolling whom?Hounds, huskies and the instruments of the canine commerce.A Spanish Water Canine introduced some floppy fashion to the herding group on Saturday.Handlers are available in all shapes, sizes and colours, even when it’s laborious to inform the hounds aside. It’s the judges who’ve the true eye for element.With the pandemic protecting the general public from attending the festivities on the Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, N.Y., the place the canine present moved this yr from Madison Sq. Backyard, there may be loads of room to run. However first it’s important to slip the leash.No hair? No downside. Particularly when you’re an American hairless terrier.A Bichon Frise earlier than the nonsporting group ultimate. “How come that man will get spots however I at all times must put on white?”
Retailkiss951.com

Culver’s Father’s Day Photo Contest

Father’s Day is just around the corner, and it’s time to celebrate some of the most important people in our lives. Whether it’s your dad, uncle, father-in-law, or grandpa, it is a day of love, honor, and appreciation for all. Share a funny or memorable photo of you and your dad with Kiss 95.1 for your chance to win your neighborhood Culver’s 2-scoop sundae and value basket vouchers. Enter now through June 26th, 2021. Good luck!
Mooresville, NCmooresvilletribune.com

PHOTOS: Skateboarders celebrate 'Go Skateboarding Day'

Skateboarders came to the Mooresville Skate Park June 21, 2021 to celebrate “Go Skateboarding Day,” an event held in conjunction with the Town Parks and Recreation Department and Daniel Devlin, owner of the new Stardust Skate Shop in downtown Mooresville. The event featured giveaways and food trucks and offered skateboarders a chance to showcase their talents. “Go Skateboarding Day” is an annual event held in the hopes of getting people skating.
LifestyleInside the Magic

Guests Witness Altercation at Disney World Theme Park

According to a Walt Disney World Guest who was visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Sunday, an altercation between a party of Guests who had to be escorted out of the park. Facebook user and Disney Guest Sandy P. told Inside the Magic that while she was visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios...
Cadott, WIChippewa Herald

PHOTOS: Country Fest 2021 - Day One

A collection of photos from day one of Country Fest 2021 in Cadott, WI. Features photographs from headliners Kane Brown, Dustin Lynch and other photographs from around the festival grounds.
Photographyandersontownshipoh.gov

Independence Day Parade photo contest

Give us your best shot! Anderson Township continues its annual photo contest in conjunction with the township’s Independence Day Parade, which this year is set for Saturday, July 3 at 10am. Submit your best photo/photos for consideration by Thursday, July 8. Digital photos only, please. The winner receives a $25...
Animalsangi.com

Member Photo of the Day: Poodles Posing Post Grooming

Who doesn’t feel better about themselves post haircut and style? From the smiles on the faces of poodles Fred and Jack, this is as true for pups as it is for people. Member Christopher W. of Palm Harbor, Florida, submitted these pictures of his well-coiffed canines posing after a recent grooming session.
MusicWDW News Today

PHOTOS: 20th Century Music Company Reopens at Disneyland Park

Following the reopening of Main Street Cinema, 20th Century Music Company has also reopened on Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland Park. 20th Century Music Company is adjacent to the Cinema. The music-themed store mostly sells trading pins. There are Plexiglass dividers at the check-out counters. For more Disneyland Resort news...
Lifestyledlnewstoday.com

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters Soft Reopens at Disneyland

With more and more offerings returning to Disneyland, several rides will be coming back soon for guests to enjoy once more. One popular Tomorrowland attraction, Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters, will be reopening officially tomorrow, June 25th. To our delight, the ride has soft opened in advance of the officially announced date, so we took a ride today to test our Galactic Hero skills.
Lifestylecastleinsider.com

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Liki Tiki Statues Spring Back To Life in Adventureland at Magic Kingdom

Liki Tiki has been off for the past year to enforce physical distancing and prevent the spread of COVID 19. A week ago, we noticed some mist coming from the tikis and the drum beats playing again. Guests were enjoying the mist and water today in Floridas summer heat. As always, keep following WDWNT for all of your Disney Parks news, and for the absolute latest, follow WDW News Today on Twitter ,...