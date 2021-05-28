COVID Impacts on Hotels Expected to Linger

Covid-19 was first reported in Chinese media on December 31, 2019, and it has fundamentally changed how we live our lives. Coronavirus gripped the entire world in just a few short months, and nothing has since been the same. Covid-19 is unlike anything else we’ve ever seen, and we were not prepared for it. It has been one of the most contagious diseases to date, and it is hard to contain once it starts to spread. It has upended our lives and forced us to reimagine social and work habits. Remote engagements have skyrocketed, and people are encouraged to work from home. All this is expected to continue until enough people are made immune against the virus. Mass vaccination has, therefore, been the focus of all interest.