Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

January trial date for Ryan Giggs on ex-girlfriend assault charge

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uh70K_0aEOkqjR00
Ryan Giggs court case (PA Wire)

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs will face trial next year accused of deliberately headbutting his ex-girlfriend and controlling her throughout their relationship.

In a 15-minute hearing at Manchester Crown Court on Friday the date was fixed for proceedings to take place at the same court on January 24.

It is alleged that Giggs, 47, assaulted Kate Greville, 36, and caused her actual bodily harm at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1 last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ozaOP_0aEOkqjR00
Ryan Giggs leaves Manchester Crown Court (PA Wire)

The Wales boss is also said to have engaged in controlling and coercive behaviour towards her between December 2017 and November 2020, namely that he used violence, isolation, belittling, humiliation, harassment, degradation and abuse.

Giggs is also charged with the common assault by beating of Ms Greville’s youngster sister, Emma Greville, in the same alleged incident on November 1.

In the hearing before Judge Nicholas Dean QC, the Honorary Recorder of Manchester, Giggs was not asked to enter his formal pleas but has denied all the allegations and previously issued a statement in which he said he would “look forward to clearing my name”.

A plea and trial preparation hearing was fixed for July 23 ahead of the trial which is estimated to last up to three weeks.

It's obviously regrettable that it (the trial date) is so far in the future but it is the best we can do in all the circumstances

The court heard the prosecution had raised the issue of jury selection but Judge Dean said he tended to agree with Giggs’s defence counsel Lisa Roberts QC that “in effect we need to trust jurors that this case is nothing to do with football or allegiance to a public team”.

He added it would be a matter for the trial judge.

Referring to the trial date, Judge Dean said: “It’s obviously regrettable that it is so far in the future but it is the best we can do in all the circumstances.”

Giggs, wearing a blue suit and tie, spoke only to confirm his name shortly after he entered the dock in Court 6.

He remains on conditional bail and must not contact Kate or Emma Greville, or go to any address where they are.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has announced that caretaker boss Robert Page will manage the country at this summer’s European Championship finals.

Giggs won 64 caps for Wales and had a glittering playing career with Manchester United, winning 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, four FA Cups and three League Cups.

He is also a co-owner of League Two side Salford City.

newschain

newschain

26K+
Followers
75K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Giggs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Manchester Crown Court#Faw#Caretaker#Champions League#League Cups#League Two
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Ryan Giggs pictured having girlfriend's car washed in Cheshire as absent Wales manager follows his side at Euro 2020 from afar amid court case after he was accused of headbutting and controlling ex-girlfriend

Wales manager Ryan Giggs was pictured having his girlfriend's Range Rover washed and valeted in Cheshire on Tuesday afternoon. The 47-year-old is currently following his team's progress from afar having stepped aside from his duties while court proceedings are ongoing. Giggs stands accused of coercive or controlling behaviour, causing actual...
Violent CrimesBBC

Joey Barton trial: New court date for manager assault charge

Ex-footballer Joey Barton's trial on a charge of assaulting a rival manager has been rescheduled to November. Former Fleetwood Town boss Mr Barton denies attacking then Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel in April 2019. A trial began at Sheffield Crown Court this week but jurors were discharged when technical issues arose.
NFLthefocus.news

Who is Gary Neville's wife? More about Euro 2020 pundit's family

Who is Gary Neville’s wife? With the Euro 2020 coverage well under way, people are curious about many of the pundits’ personal lives and family. Former Manchester United star part of Euro 2020 coverage. Former Manchester United and England right-back Gary Neville will be on our screens a lot over...