Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Irn Bru maker reports boost from pub reopenings

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lpF1p_0aEOkkgJ00
Bottles of Irn Bru (PA Media)

Scottish drinks company AG Barr has said it is seeing encouraging trading as people return to restaurants, pubs and bars around the UK.

The business said it has been trading in line with expectations over the last four months, despite lockdown restrictions affecting much of the country over that period.

The Irn Bru maker reported no figures ahead of its annual general meeting on Friday, but shareholders were given a small insight into how the business has performed.

“Despite lockdown restrictions being in place across much of the first quarter, Barr soft drinks trading has been relatively strong since the start of the new financial year,” AG Barr told investors.

As lockdown restrictions have eased, we have seen a positive impact on both our sales volume and mix, with a shift back towards 'drink now', hospitality and leisure

“As lockdown restrictions have eased, we have seen a positive impact on both our sales volume and mix, with a shift back towards ‘drink now’, hospitality and leisure.”

The company’s cocktail range, Funkin, has already started to see the benefits of reopening, with sales in restaurants and bars providing “optimism for the sector’s recovery”.

It is also continuing a strong run for cans of Funkin cocktails to drink at home, which had already been seen in 2020.

Liberum analysts Wayne Brown and Anubhav Malhotra said: “Here the group is seeing an increase in both customer listings and new consumers enjoying Funkin cocktails at home.

“The balance sheet remains strong and the group has reconfirmed its commitment to recommence dividend payments during the current financial year.

“A further update in this regard will be provided in the half-year trading update in early August 2021.”

newschain

newschain

26K+
Followers
75K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soft Drinks#Restaurants#Pubs#Scottish#Ag Barr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
newschain

50 million Americans hit by ‘dangerous' heatwave

A ‘dangerous’ heatwave is hitting the western United States. An estimated 50 million Americans are being affected as excessive heat warnings and advisories have been put in place for Utah, Arizona, Nevada and California. According to the National Weather Service, the heat wave has already broken several ‘all-time records’. Utah’s...
U.K.Posted by
newschain

Tory peer Dido Harding applies to become next head of NHS

Baroness Dido Harding has applied to become the next head of the NHS. The Tory peer has stood aside from her position as chair of NHS Improvement, which she took up in October 2017, while recruitment is under way, according to a biography on the NHS England website. She was...
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

Labour is a united party, Sir Keir Starmer insists

Sir Keir Starmer has insisted his party is “united” as he launched a review of overhauling Labour’s policies to lay the groundwork for the 2024 manifesto. The Labour leader has said the review aims to utilise the spirit of the British public’s response to the coronavirus crisis, with the party hoping to rebuild support after last month’s elections turmoil.
Economyprobrewer.com

Business is Slow as Pubs Reopen Indoor Seating in UK

Sales in pubs across the UK remained very slow in the first week of reopening indoors with a decline of 20% compared to the same period in 2019. Nearly 95% of the pubs have reopened for indoor service but restrictions are still in place. Those include operating table service only with no standing drinking allowed, restricting the size of groups to six, enforcing social distancing, and ensuring face masks are worn other than when sat at a table inside or if outdoors.
RetailPosted by
The Independent

UK economy grows 2.3% in April as Covid restrictions ease and pubs and shops reopen

The UK economy grew in April at the fastest pace since July 2020 but it still remains below pre-pandemic levels, according to official figures.Gross domestic product (GDP) – a measure of the size of the economy – rose 2.3 per cent, partly thanks to a 3.4 per cent bounce in the services sector as pubs and non-essential retailers welcomed customers back.Retail sales grew sharply in April 2021 with a monthly increase of 9.2 per cent. Clothing sales jumped 69.4 per cent as easing of lockdown measures allowed for more socialising.While bars, shops and restaurants saw spending increase, construction industry output...
Retailnewsatw.com

Reopening of indoor hospitality fails to boost footfall | Business News

The reopening of indoor hospitality last month failed to boost footfall in town centres, according to the latest figures. Footfall strengthened after non-essential retail opened in April but the numbers were disappointing after restaurants, pubs and cafes were allowed to open indoors in England from 17 May. The gap between...
Restaurantsnewsatw.com

Pubs, restaurants and gyms reopen in Republic of Ireland

Pubs in the Republic of Ireland are permitted to open as long as they serve in an outdoor area. Amazon Auto Links: No products found. Amazon Devices. Find some of the best Amazon Devices and Accessories, electrical devices and gadget available on Amazon. Great products, great prices, delivered to your door.
Lifestyleharrisondaily.com

French tourism seeks new boost with Disneyland reopening

PARIS (AP) — France's tourism sector is taking a further step toward normality with the reopening of Disneyland Paris, two weeks after the country reopened its borders to vaccinated visitors from …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.23

Shares of OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $43.38 on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.54.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Ukraine hold off North Macedonia to keep qualification hopes alive

Ukraine kept their hopes of reaching the last 16 at Euro 2020 alive after edging past North Macedonia. Quickfire first-half goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk earned an entertaining 2-1 win in Bucharest. Ezgjan Alioski pulled a goal back, scoring the rebound after his penalty was saved. Ruslan Malinovsky...
MarketsShareCast

Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161) LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 02/10/2021. The Board of Third Point Investors Limited (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares of $0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) in accordance with the Company’s share repurchase programme detailed below.