Florida State

Officials: Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 20 days ago

EVERGLADES CITY, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

It’s the 11th panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 16 total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The remains of the 2-year-old male panther were found Thursday in Collier County on a rural road north of Everglades City, wildlife officials said.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

