In 2021, boxing continues. After seeing many stars compete in the tough year of 2020 without competing or only once, the new year has seen some fighters with great success. Look no further than the King of Pounds himself, Canelo Alvarez. The Mexican star has already made a couple of knockouts, with Avni Yildirim easily stopped in February before another stop by Billy Joe Saunders in May. Now, Alvarez hopes to make an appointment with Caleb Plant in September to become a middleweight division champion.