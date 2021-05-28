French Activists Push For Better Consent Laws

Activists in France say the lack of a clear definition of consent means few rapes are reported, and few prosecutions for the offense are successful. It took years of debate. But finally, last month, France set an official age of sexual consent. They set it at 15 years of age. But activists say consent shouldn't only be about minors. And just a warning, this story contains details of sexual violence, so it may not be suitable for all listeners. Rebecca Rosman reports from Paris.