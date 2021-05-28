Cancel
Public Health

Pandemic Restrictions Have Eased As Memorial Day Approaches. But It's Not Over Yet

By Rob Stein
NPR
 20 days ago

As Memorial Day approaches, public health officials are optimistic about the state of the nation's battle against the pandemic, but caution the pandemic is far from over. As the country heads into the Memorial Day weekend, we are hearing something we haven't heard before a big national holiday in a very long time - optimism. The country finally looks like it's on the right track in the battle against the pandemic. NPR health correspondent Rob Stein is here to help us start this Friday with some good news. Hi, Rob.

www.npr.org
