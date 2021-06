While it’s Stanley Cup playoff season in my house, good books about hockey are few and far between. It’s also baseball season, and there is an absolute embarrassment of riches when it comes to baseball books. Because there are so many, there are also hugely specialized categories of baseball books, which aren’t much help to the new fan (I wrote a grad school research paper on autobiographies of Black ballplayers during the Civil Rights era and didn’t even have to hunt for titles).