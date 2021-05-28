Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

What Cake Baking Can Teach Us About Vaccine Production

By Stacey Vanek Smith
NPR
 20 days ago

The U.S. just backed calls by South Africa and India to waive intellectual property protection for COVID-19 vaccines, but that may not be enough to ramp up vaccine production. Have you followed this big debate about COVID vaccines and intellectual property rights over them? A lot of lives seem to be at stake, and the United States recently backed calls by South Africa and India to waive intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines. The question now is will this actually help vaccinate the world? Darian Woods and Stacey Vanek Smith over at The Indicator from NPR's Planet Money indicate what baking a cake can teach us about the global vaccination production.

www.npr.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Hill
Person
Steve Inskeep
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cake#Covid#Planet Money#Nyu#Sidney Torch S#The Jenner Institute#The University Of Oxford#Npr News#Verb8tm Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Manufacturing
Country
India
News Break
Industry
Country
South Africa
News Break
AstraZeneca
Related
Public Healthpdxmonthly.com

LISTEN AGAIN: What Albert Camus's 'The Plague' Can Teach Us About the Pandemic

In Oregon’s ongoing fight against the coronavirus, we’re looking pretty good. To date, more than 60 percent of eligible adult Oregonians have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Once the state reaches 70 percent, Gov. Kate Brown says much of the state’s economy can reopen. What’s more, Brown and many others believe we’ll be able to reach that percentage by the end of June.
Healthhivplusmag.com

40 Years of HIV: What Pandemics Can Teach Us

Silence = Death. That was the rallying cry of ACT-UP, the AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power, founded in 1987 to demand that the federal government fund research, prevention, and treatment for HIV. Their calling was clear. From the first reports in June 1981 of a “mysterious illness” among gay men...
Sciencetalkdeath.com

Beyond the Veil: What Anthropology can Teach us About Death

Every culture has unique ways of facing the loss of the important people in our lives. Anthropologists, sociologists and religious studies scholars have tried mapping out the intricate rites and rituals surrounding death around the world since the inception of their disciplines (we should not forget that the early social scientific interest in death is intertwined with colonialist and racist history). Yet, what might be missing from the social scientific encounter with death? Why are some stories privileged over others?
Mental Healthareomagazine.com

What Can Stoic Philosophy Teach Us About Being Triggered?

In discussions about social justice in the US these days, one often hears people claim that trigger warnings are necessary to protect people’s mental health and emotional well-being. When people call something triggering, they usually mean that it can instigate a feeling of recoil or panic. And when they talk about being triggered, they usually mean that they have had an adverse reaction to what someone has said or written about, often in relation to an issue related to ethnicity, sex, gender, class or another social identity. Such communications, which have also been labelled microaggressions, in the American social justice lexicon, have increasingly garnered attention: the Global Language Monitor ranked microaggression as its top word of 2015. This increased attention has convinced many of the need for trigger warnings, even for material that is extremely unlikely to cause harm.
Healthkhn.org

Research Roundup: How Pupil Size Is Linked To Intelligence; What Bees Can Teach About Alcoholism; And More

Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs. It has been said that “the eyes are the window to the soul,” but new research suggests that they may be a window to the brain as well. Our pupils respond to more than just the light. They indicate arousal, interest or mental exhaustion. Pupil dilation is even used by the FBI to detect deception. Now work conducted in our laboratory at the Georgia Institute of Technology suggests that baseline pupil size is closely related to individual differences in intelligence. The larger the pupils, the higher the intelligence, as measured by tests of reasoning, attention and memory. In fact, across three studies, we found that the difference in baseline pupil size between people who scored the highest on the cognitive tests and those who scored the lowest was large enough to be detected by the unaided eye. (Tsukahara et al, 6/2)
Agriculturejioforme.com

Winery stories, labeling, legal changes – Real Agriculture

Welcome to this mid-week edition of Real Ag Radio from Stoller Enterprises today. For today’s show, we’ll get in touch with you:. Kent Bacchus, Senior Director of International Trade and Market Access at NCBA, explained US labeling and how it slips into the cool territory. Spotlight on X-Cyte products by...
Chinaconservativeangle.com

Presenting the Chinese Dragon as a Giant Panda

Chinese President Xi Jinping wants a reset for his country’s image. In early June he told a Chinese Communist Party meeting that they needed to do a better job selling China. Apparently even he realized that “Wolf Warrior” diplomacy wasn’t working overseas, however much it excited nationalists at home. Opined...
China101.9 KELO-FM

China’s ‘wolf warrior’ diplomacy is ‘justified defence’, envoy says

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s “wolf warrior diplomacy”, an aggressive and often abrasive stance adopted by its diplomats since 2020, is simply “justified defence” against attacks by a West determined to contain it, one of Beijing’s most outspoken ambassadors said. “In the eyes of the Westerners, our diplomacy is on the...
Law EnforcementNPR

Police Arrest 'Apple Daily' Editors Under Hong Kong Security Law

Now onto Hong Kong, where police have arrested the editor-in-chief and four other top editors at one of the region's most outspoken newspapers. Police then raided the paper's offices and seized reporting materials. They did all this using a sweeping national security law. NPR's Emily Feng reports from Beijing. EMILY...
AnimalsNPR

English Family Was Devastated To Learn That Their Cat Was Hit By A Car

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A family in Warrington, England, were devastated to learn news of their missing cat. Frankie, they learned, was hit by a car on the highway. They honored the 16-year-old cat by cremating him and keeping his ashes. But days later, Frankie walked home, hungry and thin but very much alive. Celebration - but who's in the funeral urn? Either it's a different cat or Frankie has eight other lives. It's MORNING EDITION.
DrinksPosted by
CBS News

Scotch whisky distillers toast end to high U.S. tariffs on single malts

Scotch whisky makers breathed a sigh of relief Thursday after the United States agreed to suspend tariffs on one of Scotland's main exports following the resolution of a long-standing trade row between the U.S. and the European Union over subsidies to aircraft companies Boeing and Airbus. President Donald Trump slapped...
Yogacounseling.org

What discomfort can teach you

Comfort is something we all seek. The notion of “being comfortable” is highly prized (and promoted) in our society. It is considered a major selling point if you are in the market to buy a bed, clothes, a car, a pair of shoes — almost anything. But the overvaluing of comfort in our lives can come at great cost.
Family Relationshipsdeseret.com

Watch: What is the importance of fathers in America today?

In the run-up to Father’s Day, many are reflecting on a father’s impact. Recently in the Harvard Gazette, however, sociologist Christina Cross discussed forthcoming findings suggesting that, when it comes to educational outcomes, two parents aren’t quite as important for low-income Black children as perhaps previously thought. Yet, other research from Harvard economist Raj Chetty underscores the long-term economic benefits that tend to result when more fathers are in a neighborhood, particularly when it comes to the father’s influence on Black youths.
Public Healthjioforme.com

Library Of Congress Receives Health Care Workers Audio Diaries : NPR

The Library of Congress acquires the recordings featuring more than 200 front-line health care workers in the fight against COVID-19. They share their thoughts and feelings during the pandemic. SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:. In the first months of the pandemic, hundreds of health care workers across the country began recording audio...
Indiaglobalorder.live

Political and intellectual warfare against India

Indian society and politics must fight a multi-theatre war. Are they ready?. An artist's impression of a battlefield in India. Intellectual hegemony has since time immemorial been a paramount vehicle for the exercise of political and socioeconomic power within society and between them internationally. A long line of intellectuals has observed the nature of the exercise of power, both political and personal, through the dominance of ideas. A recent history of the early church by historian David Lloyd Dusenbery provides an authoritative account of the advance of Christianity through acrimonious debates over ideas propagated during the late third and early fourth centuries by major protagonists, like the anti-pagan Firmianus Lactantius, a key imperial adviser to the first Christine emperor Constantine and the original progenitor Christian antisemitism. Another important Christian ideologue was the theologian and historian Eusebius to be followed later by the formidable late fourth and early fifth century trio Saint Ambrose, St Augustine, the Bishop of Hippo and another powerful ideologue of Christianity, St. Jerome.
Entertainmentthecatholicthing.org

The Antidote to Social Despair

One of the most popular genres of non-fiction recently has been social critique. It’s all the rage to tell people where we as a society went wrong. Every aspiring “public intellectual” must stake his or her claim to prominence, it seems, by crafting a credible social critique. There’s Augusto del Noce in Italy, Pierre Manent in France, Charles Taylor in Canada, and Hartmut Rosa in Germany, all with big books, sometimes in multiple volumes. (There is a lot wrong with us, it seems, and explaining it is a big job.) We have our own home-grown critics in America, of course. Patrick Deneen, Carl Trueman, Christopher Caldwell, Jody Bottum, Ross Douthat, David Brooks, Rod Dreher – the list is long. And the Internet is filled with it.
Musicwjab.org

Rachel Martin

Celebrating Juneteenth And Black Music Month With Classical Classics. Retired CIA Officer Finally Gets Treatment For Symptoms Of Havana Syndrome. His Mom Was Sick In India During The Second Wave. He Wrote A Poem About It — And Hope. By Rachel Martin & Heidi Glenn • Jun 11, 2021. For...