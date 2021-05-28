Cancel
Biden Orders Investigation Into Origins Of The Coronavirus

By John Ruwitch
NPR
 20 days ago

President Biden has ordered a fresh investigation by US intelligence agencies into the coronavirus. A question is: how can they do this without Chinese cooperation?. President Biden has ordered U.S. intelligence agencies to redouble their efforts to try and figure out the origin of the coronavirus, and he wants the answer in 90 days. There are still questions about whether the virus spilled over from animals to humans or if it was accidentally leaked from a lab. But is it possible to get a conclusive answer about the origin without cooperation from China? NPR China affairs correspondent John Berwick is here to talk about this with us. Hi, John.

www.npr.org
