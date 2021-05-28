Cancel
Disaster loans available for West Virginia storms, flooding

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 20 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Businesses and residents in areas affected by severe storms and flooding in West Virginia earlier this year can apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, the agency said.

Cabell, Kanawha, Mingo and Wayne counties are eligible for physical and economic injury disaster loans as a result of the storms from Feb. 27 to March 4.

Small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in additional counties are eligible to apply for economic injury disaster loans only. Those counties are Boone, Clay, Fayette, Jackson, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, McDowell, Nicholas, Putnam, Raleigh, Roane and Wyoming in West Virginia; Boyd, Lawrence, Martin and Pike in Kentucky; Gallia and Lawrence in Ohio; and Buchanan in Virginia.

To apply online, visit DisasterLoan.sba.gov. Assistance is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day by calling (800) 659-2955.

Applications for physical property damage must be returned by July 19. The economic injury application deadline is Feb. 22.

