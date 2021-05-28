Cancel
Marion County, WV

Student wins West Virginia opioid abuse awareness contest

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 20 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A middle school student has won a contest aimed at raising awareness of prescription painkiller abuse in West Virginia.

Eighth grader Liliona McKenzie Wright of Rivesville Middle School in Marion County was selected as the statewide winner in the Kids Kick Opioids contest, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said in a news release.

The winning drawing shows a woman crying with a thought bubble depicting prescription pills above her head. The illustration reads, “She was like a beautiful porcelain doll until she picked up the bottle, beauty began to fade as the doll cracked and shattered.”

The entry will appear in newspapers across West Virginia as part of Morrisey’s next public service announcement. Ravenswood Middle School eighth grader Caitlin Modesitt was named the statewide runner-up. Both designs will appear on the attorney general’s website and, along with regional winners, at the state Capitol in Charleston.

