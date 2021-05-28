Nashville to stop publishing daily COVID-19 updates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville health officials say they will no longer publish daily COVID-19 reports.

The Metro Public Health Department announced Thursday that daily updates have been posted each morning online since March 2020, according to a news release.

Information about the outbreak will be made available for Davidson County, which encompasses Nashville, on the website’s dashboard.

Health officials say the decision to stop publishing daily updates came after virus cases decreased over the past few months while vaccination rates have increased.

Health officials added that should circumstances change, daily updates will resume.