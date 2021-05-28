Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Health Care Heroes: Nurse Yuan Hu saves Piedmont Heart Institute with PPE

By Tonya Layman
Atlanta Business Chronicle
 20 days ago
Hu was named 2021 Health Care Hero by Atlanta Business Chronicle in the Nurse category, which honors an Atlanta area nurse who shows exemplary performance and goes beyond the call of the duty while impacting the community.

Atlanta, GA
The Workplace Coach: Learn to Stop Micromanaging & Start Influencing

ATLANTA, June 11, 2021 – As businesses resume pre-pandemic operations, The Workplace Coach sees an opportunity for managers to up their game by becoming true people leaders. Step number one? Learn to influence employees without micromanaging. “Finding the balance between micromanaging and giving influential feedback is a struggle for so many managers and leaders. We’ve been advising our clients who tend to micromanage to use this transitional time to retune their approach,” said Dr. Mickey Parsons, founder of The Workplace Coach, an award-winning Atlanta-based executive and leadership development coaching firm. One reason many leaders micromanage employees is because they don’t communicate what’s expected fully or clearly. “Lack of clear expectations has been the #1 employee complaint on our 360 Feedbacks for over a decade,” Parsons said. Communicate expectations and empower your team When expectations are clear and employees empowered to take responsibility, managers can release their tight-fisted control and trust that the job will get done. And that’s an essential part of their own leadership development. The Workplace Coach offered the following tips for communicating expectations: • Provide context. When assigning a project or task, tell your employee why the work matters, where it fits in the big picture and who it is for. • Be clear about what’s expected. Make sure the employee understands project priorities and desired outcomes. • Create a dialog. Ask open-ended questions. Encourage employees to offer suggestions and to ask questions. • Empower team members. Let project members know they’re responsible for the outcome, then give them the flexibility to approach the project as they see fit. • Be supportive. When checking on progress, ask the employee if they have everything they need to get the job done. Do they want your input or assistance? Give feedback that inspires your team Another way to avoid the micromanagement trap is to give feedback that motivates employees to do their best, Parsons said. Learning to give feedback skillfully is an important step in becoming a more coach-like leader. Leaders who coach elicit top performance from team members without controlling how the work gets done, Parsons said. Parsons shared five guidelines for delivering effective feedback: 1. Give feedback often by making it a part of your routine communications. Don’t wait for review time. 2. Celebrate employee successes at every opportunity. This builds trust, encourages team members to continue positive behaviors and motivates employees to excel. 3. Focus feedback conversations on developing strengths. Be sure to provide helpful resources, such as training, coaching and mentoring. 4. When discussing performance goals, engage the employee in a two-way conversation so you arrive at goals together. 5. When discussing problematic behaviors, be descriptive, specific and factual. Avoid being judgmental or making the individual wrong, and make sure to explain the impact of behaviors. “In my experience, the best managers are coach-like leaders who support their team members by giving them the tools to succeed. They using leader-as-coach skills to create a culture of trust. And they stay involved – not by micromanaging but by checking in regularly, praising successes, and providing support when needed. In this way they become true people leaders who influence others for greater success,” Parsons said.
HR Excellence Awards: Georgia Department of Human Services took new employee orientation virtual

The coronavirus pandemic fundamentally changed the way the world worked, and the Georgia Department of Human Services was no different. With nearly 9,000 employees and a budget of more than $1.8 billion, the agency delivers services that promote self-sufficiency, safety and well-being among the state’s citizens grouped in three divisions: Aging Services, Child Support Services and Family & Children Services. A year ago, the Office of Human Resources (OHR), which supports the Department of Human Services (DHS) with comprehensive personnel services, had to devise a new and more efficient way of functioning in a remote workplace environment.
2021 Mid-Year Economic Outlook Event (Video)

Is Atlanta ready to return to live, work and play? How is the state is faring when it comes to housing inventory, home ownership, rental, neighborhood development, and is there any progress around the equity issues involved in housing? In the world of work, how is Georgia faring in economic development, workforce development, commercial real estate recovery, and how will the potential for a remote workforce impact Atlanta going forward? How is Atlanta’s sports, hospitality and convention business rebounding from the pandemic? Are there threats to the recovery that we don’t see? Industry experts gathered virtually on Tuesday, June 8th, 2021 to discuss Georgia's economic outlook for the second half of 2021.
The ABM Agency Continues 2021 Growth, Welcomes 3 New Hires

The ABM Agency, a boutique account-based marketing agency headquartered in Atlanta, continues to expand both its offerings and its internal team. In May, the team grew by three, with the addition of Liz Larrieu, Nicole Hallahan, and Hannah Carver. Dallas-based Liz Larrieu will serve as the agency’s marketing automation specialist, diving into all aspects of email automation projects. With over a decade of progressive marketing experience, her keen sense of steering creative branding and strategies in customers' buying journeys will round out the current B2B digital marketing team. Nicole Hallahan, based in Connecticut, will serve as a project manager at The ABM Agency. She will be focused on project management and process improvement/implementation. Prior to taking on her new role, Nicole worked at a local marketing agency that specializes in shopper marketing for beverage alcohol clients. She mainly focused on agency training and fostering the growth of their PMO team. Hannah Carver, who is based in Atlanta, joins as a senior project manager. Hannah will focus on implementing internal and external processes for increased efficiency. She also will work with key accounts on project completion. Hannah is a marketing professional with 8+ years of experience specializing in marketing-focused project management. She holds a marketing degree from Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia. Larrieu, Hallahan, and Carver join the other 13 full-time employees of The ABM Agency to strategize, build, and implement both account-based marketing and demand generation campaigns for B2B clients. “We’re excited to have Liz, Nicole, and Hannah join our tight-knit team. We’ve been very fortunate to experience quick growth in the last 12 months, and it’s imperative that we bring on the talent necessary to support both our internal team as well as our clients,” said DeCastro. Additionally, Jonathan Berube, who previously served as a Senior Project Manager for the agency, was recently promoted to Account Director at The ABM Agency. The ABM Agency’s past and current clients include Dassault Systèmes, Headspring, and Manhattan Associates. DeCastro also contributes to a number of publications in the B2B digital marketing space, writing for Entrepreneur Magazine, B2B Marketing Magazine, and Business2Community. Media Contact: The ABM Agency Vincent DeCastro info@abmagency.com 678-592-5398 abmagency.com Atlanta, Georgia.
Beacon Management Services' Lisa Simmons climbs mountains for a nonprofit

Lisa Simmons ties her passion for hiking and mountain climbing to fundraising for BlazeSports, an adaptive sports program for children and veterans with physical disabilities. Simmons, co-founder and president of Beacon Management Services, has raised $35,000 for the nonprofit through, among other feats, her Grand Canyon Rim to Rim hike and her 2019 Mt. Kilimanjaro summit in 2019. With a goal to hike all the Seven Summits (the highest mountains on each continent), Simmons’ next trip is Mt. Elbrus in Russia this August.