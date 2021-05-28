Health Care Heroes: Nurse Yuan Hu saves Piedmont Heart Institute with PPE

ATLANTA, June 11, 2021 – As businesses resume pre-pandemic operations, The Workplace Coach sees an opportunity for managers to up their game by becoming true people leaders. Step number one? Learn to influence employees without micromanaging. “Finding the balance between micromanaging and giving influential feedback is a struggle for so many managers and leaders. We’ve been advising our clients who tend to micromanage to use this transitional time to retune their approach,” said Dr. Mickey Parsons, founder of The Workplace Coach, an award-winning Atlanta-based executive and leadership development coaching firm. One reason many leaders micromanage employees is because they don’t communicate what’s expected fully or clearly. “Lack of clear expectations has been the #1 employee complaint on our 360 Feedbacks for over a decade,” Parsons said. Communicate expectations and empower your team When expectations are clear and employees empowered to take responsibility, managers can release their tight-fisted control and trust that the job will get done. And that’s an essential part of their own leadership development. The Workplace Coach offered the following tips for communicating expectations: • Provide context. When assigning a project or task, tell your employee why the work matters, where it fits in the big picture and who it is for. • Be clear about what’s expected. Make sure the employee understands project priorities and desired outcomes. • Create a dialog. Ask open-ended questions. Encourage employees to offer suggestions and to ask questions. • Empower team members. Let project members know they’re responsible for the outcome, then give them the flexibility to approach the project as they see fit. • Be supportive. When checking on progress, ask the employee if they have everything they need to get the job done. Do they want your input or assistance? Give feedback that inspires your team Another way to avoid the micromanagement trap is to give feedback that motivates employees to do their best, Parsons said. Learning to give feedback skillfully is an important step in becoming a more coach-like leader. Leaders who coach elicit top performance from team members without controlling how the work gets done, Parsons said. Parsons shared five guidelines for delivering effective feedback: 1. Give feedback often by making it a part of your routine communications. Don’t wait for review time. 2. Celebrate employee successes at every opportunity. This builds trust, encourages team members to continue positive behaviors and motivates employees to excel. 3. Focus feedback conversations on developing strengths. Be sure to provide helpful resources, such as training, coaching and mentoring. 4. When discussing performance goals, engage the employee in a two-way conversation so you arrive at goals together. 5. When discussing problematic behaviors, be descriptive, specific and factual. Avoid being judgmental or making the individual wrong, and make sure to explain the impact of behaviors. “In my experience, the best managers are coach-like leaders who support their team members by giving them the tools to succeed. They using leader-as-coach skills to create a culture of trust. And they stay involved – not by micromanaging but by checking in regularly, praising successes, and providing support when needed. In this way they become true people leaders who influence others for greater success,” Parsons said.