Consulting giant Deloitte dipped its toes into the cyber acquisition market once again this year, announcing the purchase of security startup Terbium Labs. Terbium Labs, a Baltimore, Maryland-based company started in 2013, sells an online risk platform as well as continuous monitoring and anti-fraud services. A press release stated that Deloitte acquired “substantially all of the assets” of the startup. In an interview, Deloitte principal Kieran Norton said the deal gives Deloitte “all of the technology components and operations” at Terbium Labs, like Matchlight, their cloud-based risk platform, its embedded digital data fingerprinting capabilities, more than 90% of the startup’s full-time employees and most of their customers.