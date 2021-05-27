Graduates honored in person for spring commencement

GAINESVILLE, TX – North Central Texas College hosted eleven commencement ceremonies on May 14 and 15 at the Gainesville campus to honor the Spring 2021 graduates. For the college’s first in-person graduation celebration since the COVID-19 pandemic, graduates and their families were able to attend one of 11 smaller ceremonies. Each ceremony was held to 50 graduates or less and family members were able to get a front-row view of their graduate walking across the stage.