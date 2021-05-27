Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gainesville, TX

Graduates honored in person for spring commencement

nctc.edu
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, TX – North Central Texas College hosted eleven commencement ceremonies on May 14 and 15 at the Gainesville campus to honor the Spring 2021 graduates. For the college’s first in-person graduation celebration since the COVID-19 pandemic, graduates and their families were able to attend one of 11 smaller ceremonies. Each ceremony was held to 50 graduates or less and family members were able to get a front-row view of their graduate walking across the stage.

www.nctc.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gainesville, TX
Education
City
Spring, TX
City
Gainesville, TX
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graduation Ceremonies#Commencement Address#Gpa#Martha Bethany#Nctc Softball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell shoots down Manchin's voting compromise

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that Republicans will oppose a compromise election reform proposal put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). "I would make this observation about the revised version ... all Republicans I think will oppose that as well if that were to be what surfaced on the floor," McConnell told reporters, referring to Manchin's proposal.