Nike's New Zoom Air Fire Lands In "Barely Volt"
Has offered a new take on its Zoom Air Fire. The silhouette has been given “Barely Volt” accents to liven up its ’90s-inspired mold. “Zoom Air” branding is stamped at the top of the tongue in a fluorescent hue, matching the tone of the shoe’s mesh paneling throughout the uppers. Sleek white leather strips are placed along the heel, sidewalls and toecap, complemented by metallic highlights that show up at the main Swoosh and toecap. All of these details rest over a crisp white midsole that comes with Zoom Air cushioning technology for added comfort and support.hypebeast.com